Kylie Jenner Appears To Inhale Weed Smoke From Travis Scott’s Mouth In New Video

Kylie Jenner sure did celebrate the release of her beau’s new Netflix documentary this week.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, is the star of a new documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, and she took to Instagram to show her support for him on Wednesday. And while the couple were spotted looking super loved-up on the red carpet for the film’s premiere, they also celebrated in the privacy of their car.

In a few steamy videos posted on her Instagram Stories, the duo were seen cozying up to each other in the back seat of a vehicle as they left the premiere’s after-party. But, according to The Daily Mail, the most striking moment came when Kylie got closer to Travis and appeared to inhale some cannabis smoke that he blew into her mouth, before exhaling and giving the camera a sultry glance. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is not known for smoking herself, but her beau is a certified weed lover — as seen in the Netflix documentary.

She was dressed in a figure-hugging, dark denim sleeveless dress, which she wore to the after-party, while the hip-hop artist appeared to be wearing a similar outfit to the one he rocked to the screening event in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, on Tuesday night. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie looked extremely chic at the premiere, sporting a white skintight dress that showcased her world-famous curves perfectly.

Despite swapping her outfit for the party, where she was also seen taking shots with her beau to celebrate the major landmark, she kept the same hairstyle, a super sleek up-do with a side part. The proud parents also brought along their baby daughter, Stormi Webster, to the event, posing for some photos with the adorable toddler next to their plane.

The 18-month-old, who is even credited as a producer on the documentary, looked super cute in a colorful printed outfit and little white sneakers while her mommy held her in her arms and both her parents showered her with kisses and cuddles.

Stormi appeared curious as she looked at all the photographers surrounding her, but she did not shy away from the cameras. In what was perhaps the sweetest moment of the night, she was photographed reaching out to her father and planting a kiss on his cheek.

Travis himself looked super smart in a silky brown suit, which he paired with a black button-up shirt underneath. Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly is now streaming on Netflix.