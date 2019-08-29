Halle Berry, 53, Drops Jaws In A Revealing Mesh Swimsuit

Halle's flawless body was on full display in her skimpy black bathing suit.

Halle Berry is stunning fans and proving age is most definitely just a number as she posed in a pretty revealing swimsuit in a stunning new photo shared to her Instagram account. Halle proudly revealed her uber fit figure in the snap posted to her social media on August 28 as she rocked a black mesh swimsuit that perfectly hugged her curves.

Fifty-three-year-old Halle lies on her back beside the swimming pool in the gorgeous shot, putting one hand in the water as she poses with a sun hat from Ruslan Baginskiy covering her face. She revealed in the caption that she was getting in a little “me time.”

Sharing the snap on Wednesday to help her 5.5 million followers to make it through Hump Day, Berry’s fit and toned body was on full display in the skintight one-piece swimwear look that featured mesh across the bodice and just a sliver of black material below the waist and across the chest.

It’s safe to say that the Bond Girl most definitely got fans’ pulses racing as she flaunted her figure by the water. The comments section was overrun with messages from impressed social media users who praised Halle for so proudly revealing her toned figure in the skimpy bathing suit look.

“Wow so beautiful,” one person commented with two fire emoji.

A second told the gorgeous star – who celebrated her 53rd birthday earlier this month – that she’s “still got game.”

Another fan even went as far as to tell Berry that they thought she takes “the best Instagram pictures [of] anyone in Hollywood.”

But it probably won’t come as much of a surprise to fans of the star to see her looking so fit and toned on Instagram while striking a pose by the swimming pool.

Berry has been very vocal about her passion for a healthy lifestyle in the past, and as The Inquisitr reported, even revealed that she got into the best shape of her life to appear in the movie John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, which dropped earlier this year.

“[Director] Chad [Stahelski] got me in the best shape of my life, so why not show it?” Halle told Entertainment Tonight when asked why she’s not afraid to show some serious skin on social media, shortly before her 53rd birthday. “These guys worked me so hard. I never worked so hard in my whole life for this little character in this movie.”

“I’ve never been in the best shape of my life mentally, physically, and it’s all because I got to work with some of the best of the best,” she added.