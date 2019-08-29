‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Bends Over Backward After Rocking Minidress

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko may have a fantastic figure, but she also seems to have a great sense of humor as well. In her latest post on Instagram, the brunette stunner joked with fans, asking if they “liked” a skintight minidress that made sure to hug every curve of the star’s killer body. The response was unsurprisingly a resounding “yes.”

The star then treated her fans to a second surprise, as she uploaded an insanely sexy Instagram Story showing herself bending over backward while wearing a skimpy thong bustier.

The social media star has developed a mammoth following on Instagram and currently boasts over 10 million followers who eagerly await her every post. Accordingly, the Miami transplant has earned numerous modeling contracts, such as with Fashion Nova, and the beauty modeled a dress from their line in her latest double-post update.

In the update, Anastasiya dons a black skintight crew neck dress that barely covers her ample derrière. The dress is so tight that it ably shows off her incredible hourglass figure and has ruching at the back to showcase her pert posterior.

In the first picture, Anastasiya is posed slightly angled to show off her long pins. Along with the tight minidress, she also wears a pair of Christian Dior sling-on heels and a purse with a chain strap. Her hair is styled straight and sleek, and she continues to sport a sunny yellow manicure.

The second part of the post is a video clip of the social media star walking down a hallway. The camera is centered on her posterior, and it wiggles as she makes her way. The camera finally pans upward, revealing Anastasiya’s face, and the brunette beauty jokingly makes a surprised expression.

The update soon earned over 103,000 likes and more than 1,700 comments.

“Absolutely amazing,” one fan gushed in the comments.

“I [love] it… above and beyond, out of this world,” added another user, with a red heart and several okay-sign emoji.

Other comments teased the social media star. In response to the model asking how her fans liked the dress, one returned that he’d “like it better on the floor.”

In addition to the Instagram update, Anastasiya also added an Instagram Story. In the Story, Anastasiya takes several short videos of herself modeling a thong bustier in her bedroom. The bustier is comprised of what appears to be dark patterned satin and features two straps at the cleavage, giving it a slight dominatrix vibe.

Though she poses in front of a mirror in the first two slides, Anastasiya ups the ante on the third, and bends over backward in her bed in a pose that surely drove fans wild. Finally, in the last side, she leaves little of her derrière to the imagination, as she flaunts her backside in the revealing thong cut.