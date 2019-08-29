Demi Rose Shows Off Ample Amounts Of Underboob In NSFW Metallic ‘Playboy’ Swimsuit

Demi Rose has been putting on quite the show for fans in recent weeks.

While the blonde bombshell has been flooding her Instagram account with a slew of sexy photos, she’s also been spotted out and about on a number of occasions, getting her photo snapped by the paparazzi like she did earlier this week. In the most recent series of photos that were published by The Daily Mail, Demi got sexy in Bali, where she took part in an insanely steamy photo shoot.

In the images that were shared by the outlet, Rose strutted her stuff while posing seductively into the camera. Her amazing figure was on full-display in a skimpy little swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. The NSFW bikini was metallic in color, and though it was actually a one-piece, it looked more like a two-piece, with just a little bit of fabric holding the suit together at the sides.

The bombshell showed off plenty of cleavage for fans in the suit that bared the Playboy logo. The model also flaunted ample amounts of underboob. The tiny bottoms left very little to be desired while her toned and tanned abs and legs were on full display as well. In some of the photos, she showed off the swimsuit’s criss-cross back and her fit derriere. Demi wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a high ponytail and completed the look with a face full of beautiful makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

Demi Rose shows off serious underboob in a VERY racy curve-flaunting metallic cut-out Playboy swimsuit https://t.co/BCl5wrLkNL — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 29, 2019

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Demi showed off her figure in the same metallic swimsuit. As fans know, Demi gained popularity on social media by posing in skimpy bikinis. She also used to be linked to rapper Tyga. In a past interview with The Sun, Demi opened up about Tyga and how they met and began dating.

“It was interesting, it just happened really fast,” she shared. “He had been messaging me then I went to a party in Cannes and bumped into him. He was nice and we got along. And I spent some time with him.”

“We ended up spending the rest of our time there together.”

Looking back, Demi said that she didn’t expect to receive the amount of attention that she did over her relationship. She also explained that despite the fact that Tyga is super-famous, he was really down to earth and friendly.

Fans can keep up with Demi by giving her a follow on Instagram.