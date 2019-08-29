Meghan Markle Reportedly Returning To Acting Amidst Claims Of Being ‘Bored’

Meghan Markle is reportedly considering a return to acting after claims surfaced that she is “bored” as a member of the British royal family.

The former Suits star, who rose through the ranks of Hollywood hopefuls to star in the USA Network series, gave up her career once she became engaged to Prince Harry. She packed up her life in the United States and moved to Great Britain to immerse herself in the royal way of life.

Although she was not a typical Hollywood party girl, Markle enjoyed a full life with friends, both celebrity and non-celebrity, and was seen out and about at various entertainment functions before meeting and falling in love with her prince.

The claim that Markle was “bored” came from royal commentator Rob Shuter during an interview with iHeart Radio, reported The Daily Express.

“Meghan Markle is bored behind the palace walls, she’s looking for a new job, we know what she’s going to do,” he claimed.

Shuter claimed the Duchess of Sussex is “reading scripts” and is looking for the perfect project to usher in her return to the entertainment world. Markle entered the royal family with a past which included an acting career, an ex-husband and strong opinions on the world that lives on the internet, strikingly different from other royals.

The commentator’s claims may be on point, as Markle has already stepped out of the confines of the clan by guest-editing the magazine British Vogue, using her celebrity status to promote “15 forces for change” and stating within her editor’s letter that she was interested in promoting the beauty that was from within. She also revealed that guest-editing the magazine was her own idea. She asked British Vogue‘s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, for a shot at taking the helm for the publication’s September issue.

Shuter stated that his sources revealed Markle is “putting out feelers and searching for the right script. She is actually thinking about producing as well and is being supported by her husband Harry. He thinks she’s one of the finest actors ever and he does not want to see his wife’s talent go to waste.”

The royal commentator also claimed that while Markle loves the platform being in the royal family gives her, she is not content being a stay-at-home mother to her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Markle officially announced her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017. The couple wed in May 2018 and were bestowed the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Within five months, the duo announced they were welcoming their first child together in the Spring of 2019.

On May 6, the couple happily announced the birth of their first son. The twosome will take their first tour as a family to Africa, including Archie in the trip, to promote the royal family’s charitable causes in that country.