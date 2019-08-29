‘Big Brother’s’ Zingbot Shades Donald Trump In Bizarre Scripted Sequence, Outraged Viewers React

The recurring 'Big Brother' character has been playing 'President' for a while now, but did producers go too far this time?

Big Brother’s Zingbot made his annual cameo in the CBS summertime house, and not only did he dish nasty zings to the houseguests, but he seemingly shaded the President of the United States.

After delivering a series of zings to the BB21 houseguests, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Zingbot later returned to the Big Brother house to announce that his “presidency” was in trouble, according to Yahoo Entertainment. In a bizarre sequence, Zingbot revealed he was “on the run” and needed to hide out in CBS’ sequestered digs.

“The scandals and fake news about my presidency forced me out of office,” Zingbot told the houseguests. “Now I’m on the run. I have decided to hide out in the Big Brother house, and they will never find me.”

Next, a mustached Department of Zingland Security officer appeared to place CBS’ robot character under arrest. The “charges” against the character sounded like something from a cable news network impeachment broadcast as Zingbot was arrested and charged with “obstruction of justice, collusion with President Puntin, and zings against humanity.”

In a first-ever move on the long-running CBS reality show, Zingbot was placed in a backyard prison while the houseguests competed in the Power of Veto in a competition titled “Free the Zing.”

Big Brother viewers had plenty to say about the sequence that not-so-subtly threw shade at Donald Trump. Fans of the CBS reality show—some of them now former fans—hit Twitter to react to Zingbot’s shade of the Commander in Chief. Some called the stunt “disgusting” and reminded CBS that half of Big Brother’s viewers are Trump supporters. Fans can see some of the reaction to the Zingbot scene below.

@CBS I have been watching BB since 2000. A loyal viewer

WHY CBS WOULD YOU MAKE THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES THE BUTT OF FALSE NEWS BY ZINGBOT

THAT WAS A LOW SHOT. REMEMBER MORE THAN HALF OF YOUR AUDIENCE LOVES TRUMP. MAGA 2020 — Jerry Hauser (@jerry_hauser) August 29, 2019

@CBSBigBrother What a childish and borish ZingBot skit…. I see Trump derangement syndrome is alive and well at CBS…. Boring season and really boring cast. I have watched since year one. Getting worse every season… Signing out CBS…. — Suzanne Nelson (@smnelson57) August 29, 2019

@ICTVBigBrother CBS should be ashamed of itself, in essence mocking the severity of the Trump detention issue during the Zingbot episode. Disgusting. — M (@tallirishmutt) August 29, 2019

It was so inappropriate to use Zingbot in a skit to mock our President. We watch this show to escape politics, keep it off the show. It was disgusting to use the debunked corruption, obstructuon, and Russia crap. I have watched every season, but no more. #BigBrother — Donald (@Donald71366807) August 29, 2019

This is not the first time Donald Trump has been referenced on Big Brother. In 2016, the presidential election results were revealed to the sequestered Big Brother: Over the Top contestants. When Julie Chen delivered the news to the remaining players, audible gasps could be heard after she announced Trump as the 45th president, according to Variety.

Openly gay houseguest Jason Roy said, “Gay people, where were you? Minorities, where were you?”

In addition, Omarosa Manigault, Trump’s former director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison, was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018. During an emotional chat with fellow houseguest Ross Mathews, The Apprentice alum revealed that she tried to keep the president away from social media, but “all of the people around him” attacked her.

“I was haunted by tweets every single day,” Omarosa told Mathews, per Entertainment Weekly.

Omarosa also explained that when she went to work for the White House she felt like it was “a call to duty.”

“I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him,” she said of Trump.

And earlier this year, 10-day White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci turned up as a “fake” houseguest as a twist in the Celebrity Big Brother game. During his brief stint on the show, the White House short-timer teased that Trump would never tweet anything bad about him because he knows better. Scaramucci also told Entertainment Weekly he has been “loyal” to the president and likes and respects him, even if he doesn’t agree with all of his policies.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Tuesday, and Wednesdays on CBS.