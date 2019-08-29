‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Gushes Over Boyfriend Rick Leventhal As He Covers Tropical Storm Dorian For Fox News

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal began dating weeks ago after her split from Dr. Brian Reagan.

Kelly Dodd just went public with her new boyfriend, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, but that doesn’t mean the couple is taking things slow.

After sharing several shots of one another during a recent trip to London, England, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her new man continue to share new pictures of one another and in her latest photo of Leventhal, he was seen appearing on Fox News from Puerto Rico.

In Dodd’s caption of her man, she told Leventhal to be careful during his time on the island and said she was praying that the eye of Tropical Storm Dorian misses Puerto Rico.

On his own Instagram page, Leventhal shared a photo of himself getting set up for a broadcast in San Juan, Puerto Rico with cloudy skies and a rough surf behind him. In his caption, the television personality said he was waiting for the storm to arrive.

Leventhal also posted an image of himself standing in the sand with a crew member standing in front of him with his camera in hand.

“The storm is coming,” he warned.

According to an August 28 report from Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish, Dodd confirmed her relationship with Leventhal just after revealing that she and her former boyfriend, plastic surgeon Brian Reagan, had parted ways after several months of on and off dating earlier this month.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County have seen over the past few weeks, Dodd and Reagan appeared to be going strong during filming and during next week’s episode, they will be seen discussing a future engagement during a lunch date in San Diego, where he lives and works.

While Dodd’s romance with Leventhal is just weeks old, she appears to be very taken by him and has been referring to him as her “prince” in the many photos she’s shared of the two of them. She also recently revealed that she met Leventhal earlier this summer while in The Hamptons with The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer.

In Dodd’s most recent photo of herself and Leventhal, the reality star, who divorced husband Michael Dodd in late 2017, said she was reflecting upon her recent trip to London, England and said she was “really missing” her new boyfriend.

“Missing you back,” Leventhal wrote in response.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.