Sofia Vergara, 47, Stuns In Tiny White Bikini Bottoms

Sofia's showing off her flawless figure on vacation.

Sofia Vergara is sharing more snaps from her recent sunny vacation with her girlfriends and giving her followers another look at her flawless figure. In a new snap shared to her Instagram account on August 28, the stunning Modern Family actress showed off her fit bikini body in a white two-piece as she posed with her girlfriends in the tropical location.

One recently shared snap showed the star – who appears as Gloria Pritchett in the ABC sitcom – rocking a white tankini-style bikini as snapped a photo with a friend.

The 47-year-old actress was showing some skin as she sported the white strapless top, which she paired with pretty tiny bikini bottoms that appeared to have a gold embellishment across both hips.

Sofia opted to cover her toned legs just a little, wrapping a long, translucent cover-up around her waist. Her friend opted for a similar look, rocking a plunging white dress cover-up as they both held up their glasses.

The stunning brunette duo posed with the beach behind them as they were surrounded by palm trees.

The snap was one of a batch upload from Sofia, as the other photos included a look at the ladies smiling and drinking together as well as a picture of a stone angel ornament.

But this certainly isn’t the first glimpse at her sunny girls’ vacation that the former model has treated her 17 million Instagram followers to recently.

In another snap shared mere hours before she posted the white bikini photo, Sofia could be seen posing with her friends on a yacht in a plunging, skintight, black lace-up swimsuit with a yellow and orange animal-print scarf wrapped around her waist.

Also this week, The Inquisitr noted that the gorgeous actress – who’s married to Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello – joined her girl gang for a strut along the beach as they all rocked their swimwear while paddling in the ocean.

As for how she feels so confident stripping down to her swimwear, Sofia has previously spoken out about body confidence. She also said she knows that how she carries herself has a big impact on how people perceive her.

“Confident people have a way of carrying themselves that makes others more attracted to them,” Sofia said in a past interview with Shape.

“Latin women are very comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality. We aren’t afraid to show that off a little bit more,” she added.

Sofia also opened up about her body and how she actually doesn’t desire to be “super skinny” or lose her curves.

“I don’t ever want to get super skinny,” the Modern Family star said. “I think when women reach a certain age, they look better with a little fat in their face. I’m lucky I’m Latin because people expect me to be a bit more plump.”