Bombshell Abby Dowse Spreads Legs In Wildest Pink Bikini Ever

Abby Dowse has taken a walk on the wild side – in fact, the Australian’s latest Instagram update may well be one of the wildest looks the platform has seen. Not many models will brave a tiny bikini boasting hot pinks, leopard prints, and jewel aspects. Then again, Abby Dowse is no ordinary model.

Earlier today, Abby updated her Instagram. Followers of the model’s account will know that she took to the platform’s temporary stories yesterday from an airport – given that today’s caption mentioned spending time with loved ones, it all adds up. This bombshell may be enjoying a brief vacation, but she hasn’t ditched the bikini delivery.

Abby’s photo today showed her in her much-loved selfie mode. The blonde was kneeling with her legs spread as she snapped her sizzling body, with a teeny tiny two-piece ensuring that her physique was on show. Abby had opted for a sensational hot-pink bikini with the above-mentioned animal prints – with a halterneck finish, a glossy feel, and clasp ties bearing diamanté details, this getup was giving fans plenty. The super-sexy neckline was pushing some boundaries in the cleavage department, although Abby was rocking her look like a pro. The star’s super-slim legs, flat stomach, and goddess golden tan were on-point as ever, with the trademark blonde hair appearing alive and well.

Abby’s update today racked up the likes in no time: over 12,000 were clocked in the space of five hours. The same time frame brought over 340 fans into the post’s comments section. Abby may be dedicated to modeling that swimwear, but her fans are up there with her when it comes to praising the whole affair. The model received love, a bit of a wowed reaction, and the Instagram-adored emoji response.

Today’s bikini was given a mention – Dowse may appear to live the world’s easiest life as she kicks back poolside or takes those home selfies, but the influencer career is one that this model takes seriously. It also seems to have worked out great for her: Abby’s Instagram bio announcers her ambassador status with affordable clothing giant Fashion Nova. Abby may not quite be on the Cardi B level of landing herself full-blown collections, but this is a start.

Leopard-prints do seem to be the rage right now. Over in Hollywood, they’ve recently been seen in a bikini from supermodel Kendall Jenner, plus a crop top from Modern Family star Sofia Vergara. Kim Kardashian’s close friend La La Anthony has rocked the look recently, with Kim’s sister Khloe donning a leopard print bikini earlier this month.