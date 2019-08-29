Kelly Dodd Slams ‘RHOC’ Co-Star As A ‘Snake’ On Instagram Amid ‘Train’ Rumor

Who was she talking about?

Kelly Dodd took to her Instagram page this week to slam one of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars as a snake.

According to an OK! Magazine report on August 27, Dodd shared a telling post on her social media page hours before the new episode aired and included a telling photo, which featured the entire Season 14 cast of the Bravo TV reality series, aside from the recently demoted Vicki Gunvalson.

In the caption of Dodd’s post, she told her fans and followers that she and the cast would be seen traveling to Beverly Hills for some retail therapy with Gina Kirschenheiter, who faced hard times with her former husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, and a DUI charge prior to the start of production.

“But the focus was on lies and rumors which are about me,” Dodd teased.

As fans have seen over the past couple of weeks, a shocking rumor about Dodd taking part in a “train” with a number of men has been spoken of by a number of the show’s stars. However, according to Dodd, there is just one snake in the situation.

“See who the snake is,” she continued in her caption.

While some followers of Dodd suspected it was Judge who was the snake, others believed it was Gunvalson, who suffered a major falling out with Dodd in 2018 ahead of filming on Season 13. As fans will recall, Dodd and Gunvalson were quite close until Dodd learned Gunvalson and her now-fiance Steve Lodge had gone on a double date with her ex-husband, Michael Dodd, and another woman. Then, during the Season 13 reunion, the tension between them was further fueled when Gunvalson suggested Dodd was a cocaine user, which Dodd denied.

As for Dodd’s drama with Judge, they started off Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County as friends but suffered a falling out during filming on the currently airing episodes.

Earlier this month, Judge took aim at Dodd during an appearance on The Jerry O Show, where she slammed Dodd for making low blows against her and the other women.

Although Dodd appears to be on the outs with the majority of her co-stars, especially the “Tres Amigas,” which is made up of Judge, Gunvalson, and Shannon Beador, she seems to have formed a friendship with new cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and shared a sweet photo with Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson after wrapping production on Season 14.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.