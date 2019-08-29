WWE News: Bray Wyatt Claps Back At Fan Who Said His Twitter Taunts Are Corny

Since debuting his dark and eerie alter-ego, “The Fiend,” earlier this summer, Bray Wyatt has been on fire. At this point, many fans believe the former WWE Champion has become truly relevant for the first time since his brief reign with the title more than two years ago. As it seems, these fans include one Twitter user who recently observed that Wyatt’s use of certain phrases in a recent tweet wasn’t becoming of a sinister character who’s being booked once again as a major threat to WWE’s top stars.

As related by WrestlingNews.co, the fan in question took to Twitter on Wednesday, commenting that Wyatt “sounds corney [sic]” for calling Braun Strowman “baby boy” and referring to Seth Rollins by his first name while boasting that he has yet to lose to the reigning WWE Universal Champion. The tweet the fan was pertaining to was part of a thread involving Wyatt and Strowman, where the latter responded to the former’s challenge for the Universal Championship at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in October.

It would seem that Wyatt wasn’t happy with the fan’s comments, as he responded with a tweet where he also shut down their suggestion that “The Fiend” was acting out of character.

“If you knew me (you don’t), you would understand there is no no [sic] character, and I call everyone ‘baby boy ‘. Including millennial critics with no credibility such as yourself. So go worship Becky [Lynch] and I’ll go on changing the business that belongs to me.”

Bray Wyatt Could Be Getting WWE Universal Title Shot Sooner Than You'd Think https://t.co/BjnH9CNAJP — PWStream (@PWStream) August 27, 2019

According to WrestlingNews.co, Wyatt brought up the reigning Raw Women’s Champion in the above clap-back because the fan used the name “Becky Lynch fan” on Twitter. The user then changed their name and asked Wyatt to “calm down,” explaining in a subsequent tweet that there may have been a misunderstanding.

“I thought you’re only tweeting as the Fiend so im praising all the other tweets i saw. Im not a critic i was just pointing that out. I never claimed to know you out of character.”

The fan continued their explanation by reiterating their admiration and support for Wyatt’s “The Fiend” persona and adding that it’s a “shame” they didn’t leave the Monday Night Raw superstar with a good impression.

Although WWE has yet to make an official match announcement, Bleacher Report wrote that the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, which will be hosting Hell in a Cell this year, recently advertised a match between Wyatt and either Rollins or Strowman at the yearly pay-per-view. Rollins and Strowman, who currently hold the Raw Tag Team Championships, are set to wrestle twice at next month’s Clash of Champions PPV, with the duo defending their tag belts against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and facing each other later in the night for the Universal title.