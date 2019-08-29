Hailey Baldwin’s Princess Diana Photo Shoot Takes Over Instagram

Hailey Baldwin’s resemblance to Princess Diana in her latest fashion endeavor is truly uncanny — and Instagram does not know how to handle it.

The model partnered with Vogue Paris for a very special photo shoot, in which she channeled her inner Princess Di in a series of outfits and situations. The British Royal, who died tragically at the age of 36 in a fatal car crash in the French capital back in 1997, was known for being a trendsetter who always donned the chicest outfits, regardless of the occasion.

Hailey’s style was clearly influenced by Diana, and the resemblance between two blonde beauties is absolutely astounding. The 22-year-old shared a few snaps from the Vogue story with her nearly 21 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, and everyone was freaking out.

One of the pictures showed her walking over to the car in a pair of black biking shorts and a large red sweater with white wording on it, as well as some above-the-knee white socks and some white sneakers. Hailey carried a black bag in her right arm and held the car keys in her mouth while rummaging through the bag, giving the photo a very vintage and candid vibe. She also rocked a pair of square-shaped black sunglasses and some large golden earrings, a nod to the 90s’ and to Princess Diana’s always impeccable style.

“all credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember. Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy,” Hailey captioned the post, which garnered lots of comments from fans, famous and non-famous alike.

Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid wrote, “can’t handle this. too. Good,” and “I love this story so much!” respectively, while singer Madison Beer said, “so fire hails.” Fellow model Emily Ratajkowski commented, “Yessss,” followed by a fire emoji, while her bestie and singer Justine Skye said, “PRINCESSSSS!” Plus-size model Ashley Graham also congratulated her by saying, “Oh yes. Very HB! Love,” while Hailey’s very own stylist wrote, “Came out soooooooo goooooood. Shook.”

Other photos show Hailey strolling through the park while rocking some stylish mom jeans paired with a sweater and a large blazer, as well as some cowboy boots and a cap, and even caught looking at her watch while going for a walk in tiny sports shorts and a matching hoodie — but never without some special details like her gold earrings or her Louis Vuitton bag, which completely elevated her casually stylish looks.