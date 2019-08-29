Candice Swanepoel Stuns Fans With Underwater Bikini Photos

The Victoria's Secret Angel's underwater bikini pics are setting pulses racing.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel floored fans this week as stunning new photos of her flashing some serious skin underwater in a pretty skimpy two-piece bikini surfaced online. The series of photos were shared to the official account of Tropic of C, the stunning model’s swimwear brand, and showed her channelling her inner mermaid as she made her way through the ocean.

The gorgeous 30-year-old, who’s one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognisable faces, gave the world a good look at her insanely toned body in the new pictures as she wore a seriously tiny pair of red thong bikini bottoms in the photos uploaded on August 28.

Candice’s long blonde hair flowed behind her in the ocean as she went pretty deep in the water with her long, toned legs on full display.

Another shot featured some outtakes from Tropic of C’s underwater bikini shoot and revealed that pieces from the collection are sustainable and made out of recyclable materials. The upload showed Swanepoel being hindered by floating trash during the underwater photo shoot.

It’s safe to say that the account’s followers were left feeling pretty stunned after seeing the mom of two getting into mermaid mode, as many social media users left comments on the uploads praising Candice.

“Love it @angelcandices @tropicofc,” one fan wrote after seeing the stunning shots, while another commented, “Bootuiful” with a crown and a red heart emoji.

A third wrote of the latest bikini shot from the swimwear line Swanepoel founded, “Mermaid queen.”

Notably, Swanepoel has opened up about the importance of making her line of swimsuits and bikinis as sustainable as possible on multiple occasions in the past.

“I started with the packaging because nowadays, with Instagram and everything, we get sent a lot of clothing and opening bags and bags of plastic — things wrapped twice over — it’s upsetting,” she previously told Fashion Week Daily.

“So I started with the packaging which is 100 percent eco. Then someone told me about this brand that creates [eco-friendly] fabrics,” Candice continued. “We started researching which ones are good and then they started sending us a bunch and the quality was amazing.”

And she’s been showing off the results of all her hard work on multiple occasions recently.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Candice was photographed showing off a whole lot of skin in her sustainable swimwear as she rocked a thong bikini look for a jaw-dropping snap shared to Instagram.

Just before that, The Inquisitr also noted that the gorgeous supermodel enlisted the help from close friend and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes as they both flashed the flesh in barely-there bikinis while soaking up the sunshine during a vacation to Ibiza.