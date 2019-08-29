Christie Brinkley Reenacts Her ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ Ferrari Drive-By In New Promo For ‘The Goldbergs’

The still-hot supermodel spoofs the role she first took on at age 29.

Christie Brinkley will soon be everywhere on ABC. The 65-year-old supermodel not only signed on as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but she’ll also turn up in the Season 7 premiere of The Goldbergs.

In the episode, titled “Vacation,” Brinkley will be part of a tribute to the film National Lampoon’s Vacation, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Now, fans are getting a sneak peek at her role on the ’80s-themed ABC sitcom.

ABC posted a promo of Brinkley’s cameo, which features her whizzing down the highway in a red Ferrari convertible past the Goldberg family’s car as they head on a road trip to Disneyland. The blonde beauty waves and blows kisses at Goldberg patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin), just as she did with Chevy Chase’s Clark Griswold in two past Vacation films.

According to IMDB, Brinkley made her acting debut as “The Girl in the Ferrari” in National Lampoon’s Vacation in 1983. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model reprised her role, this time as “Woman in Ferrari,” in the 1997 sequel Vegas Vacation. (You can see her famous scenes in the video at the end of this article.) Now, Brinkley can add The Goldbergs to her resume as she once again causes more driving distractions.

While she is known for her roles in two Vacation films, last year, Brinkley told Us Weekly she actually turned down in a part in the movie Christmas Vacation in 1989 at the advice of her late father, Don. Brinkley said her daughter advised her not to take a role in the Christmas sequel because he didn’t want to see her typecast in “that kind of ingenue role.”

Brinkley later admitted that she regretted not taking the role, which she said would have probably featured Chevy Chase “putting the Christmas tree on the roof of my Ferrari or something.”

“Of course I should’ve [done it] because it’s so much fun to hang around with comedians. I mean, I love nothing more than to make people laugh.”

After turning down the part in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation movie in 1989, Brinkley ultimately reprised her red hot role in the franchise’s 1997 installment, Vegas Vacation. The mom of three has also spoofed her Ferrari-driving character in several commercials over the years. Now, in the ultimate spoof, she’ll hit the road with The Goldbergs in a parody of one of the most iconic comedy films of the 1980s.

Check out Christie Brinkley in her Ferrari in scenes from the original Vacation and Vegas Vacation below.

The Goldbergs Season 7 premieres Wednesday, September 25 on ABC.