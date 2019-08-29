Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye, 23, Wows In A Tiny Strapless Bikini At The Beach

Taylor was showing off her flawless body in the tiniest bikini during a beach day in Florida.

Taylor Dye of country duo Maddie & Tae was showing off her flawless figure in a bikini in an adorable new shot shared to her Instagram account this week. The stunning 23-year-old singer flashed some serious skin in the new photo posted to her official Instagram account on August 28 as she soaked up the sun at the beach with her shirtless boyfriend, Josh Kerr.

The “Die From A Broken Heart” singer posted the cute photo of herself and her man laughing it up during their Florida beach day as they enjoyed some downtime together in Destin.

Dye could be seen sitting on the country singer/songwriter’s lap as they shared a big laugh together. She put her hand up to her face as she showed off her happiness to her 106,000 followers on the social media site, smiling from ear-to-ear.

Josh also shared photos from his beach day with Tae to his own Instagram account. His photos showed him lovingly embracing the gorgeous singer on the sand as she flashed her tan in her skimpy blue bikini.

The star’s tiny bikini look was made up of a strapless blue and white bandeau-style top with a gold ring in the center of her chest as well as a pair of pretty tiny bottoms in the same pattern.

Dye had her long brunette hair pulled back from her face in two French plaits either side of her head, while she also accessorized her blue bikini look with a pair of gold earrings, a necklace around her neck, and an anklet on her right leg.

The comments section of both uploads was flooded with sweet messages from the stars’ followers, with many sharing the love after seeing the couple looking so loved-up during their Sunshine State beach day.

“Omg goals,” one person commented on the photos. Another told the couple, “Omg you are so cute.”

“Y’all are too cute!!” a third wrote in the comments section of Dye and Kerr’s vacation snaps.

Loading...

It seems as though Taylor is making the most of her final few days of downtime in her bikini, as she’ll soon be reunited with her Maddie & Tae bandmate Maddie Marlow to re-join Carrie Underwood as she picks back up her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” with several more shows across North America.

Alongside country trio Runaway June, the “Girl In A Country Song” singers are serving as opening acts for the huge tour, which is set to kick back off on September 10 after being on hiatus since June so Carrie could take her show to Europe.

“It’s been amazing. We’ve learned so much. This is our first tour being direct support, so this has been a huge step for us,” Marlow said of hitting the road with Carrie for her huge production while speaking to The Boot earlier this year.

“We’ve just amped everything up, from the production, from the show, from everything,” Taylor’s bandmate continued. “It’s been a great learning experience so far, and we’re having a blast.”