Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Slam Her For Her Lip Fillers In New Instagram Selfie

Khloe Kardashian’s facial features have been changing throughout the past few years, and it seems like fans are not happy about it.

In her latest Instagram post, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looks shockingly different, and many of her nearly 98 million followers called her out for it. The post consists of three different close-up selfies of herself, which she used to promote Skin Thesis clinic and the skin treatments she has been undertaking there. In the photos, Khloe shows off her glowing skin while her hair is pulled back into a sleek bun, and she also dons some light makeup including mascara and a touch of lip gloss.

And while the 35-year-old’s intent was to show her age-defying skin, her fans were focused on something else — her lips. According to Hollywood Life, she showcased noticeably fuller lips in the new snaps, which looked even more surgically enhanced because she kept them slightly parted for all three selfies. Her followers were quick to notice that she came back from the West Hollywood clinic looking very different, and they were not afraid to point that out.

One person wrote, “If you can’t close your lips… too much filler,” while someone else chimed in “Omg more and more filler.” Other online users were slightly nicer, praising Khloe’s beauty, but made sure to tell her that she looked better without all the alleged plastic surgery. “Beautiful but the Lips are too much,” one person commented, and another user agreed, “You’re much too beautiful to be messing with your face.”

The reality TV’s star latest trip to Skin Thesis stirred controversy because the clinic is known for also offering other tips of services, from facials to “medical aesthetics” to injectables. And while she was only promoting their skincare treatments, it sure looks like she may have gotten herself an extra dose of fillers. Following all the criticism, it appears that Khloe decided to turn off the comments on her Wednesday post as none of them are visible anymore.

In fact, the mother-of-one has been making headlines in regards to cosmetic surgery since earlier this summer, when she started posting pictures where her nose looked much narrower, and with the tip slightly upturned. She has previously credited the fact that she can make her nose look smaller to her excellent contouring techniques during a Vogue makeup tutorial, but never addressed the nose job rumors.