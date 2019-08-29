NFL Rumors: Brock Osweiler Reportedly Visits With Indianapolis Colts As Search For QB Depth Continues

It would seem that journeyman quarterback Brock Osweiler’s well-traveled NFL career might soon be adding another stopover, as the former Denver Broncos second-round pick reportedly met with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this week, mere days after the Colts’ longtime starting signal-caller, Andrew Luck, announced his retirement.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates took to Twitter, where he reported that Osweiler, who is currently a free agent, visited the Colts on Tuesday. However, it’s still far too early to tell whether Indianapolis is close to offering the 28-year-old quarterback a deal, as Yates added that the Colts were simply doing “some QB due diligence” in the aftermath of Luck’s shocking retirement at the age of 29.

After spending his first three seasons with the Broncos as a backup, Osweiler started seven games for Denver in 2015, splitting time with the legendary Peyton Manning as the Broncos went on to defeat the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, at Super Bowl 50. He then spent time with the Houston Texans in 2016, returned to the Broncos for one season in 2017, and most recently suited up for the Miami Dolphins in 2018, as shown on his Pro-Football-Reference player page.

As a part-time starter for the Dolphins last season, Osweiler won two out of his five starts, throwing for a total of 1,247 yards, with six touchdown passes, four interceptions, and an 86.0 QB rating. As pointed out by CBS Sports, Osweiler’s 63.5 percent passing accuracy rate in 2018 was the second-best in his career, though, at this point, the Colts may have “fairly obvious” concerns regarding the quarterback’s “uneven” play in his NFL career thus far.

Looking for depth at QB, Colts host Brock Osweilerhttps://t.co/9jU9pum7m9 pic.twitter.com/7T5MHPopB2 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 28, 2019

Loading...

With Andrew Luck now retired, the Colts are now expected to start Jacoby Brissett, who, per Pro-Football-Reference, started out his career as a third-string quarterback for the New England Patriots in 2016 and threw 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions for Indianapolis in 2017 while filling in for a then-injured Luck. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, various quarterbacks, including the likes of Eli Manning and Teddy Bridgewater, have been suggested as potential replacements for Luck or backups for Brissett. However, none of these signal-callers have been rumored to be meeting with Colts officials, much as Osweiler has.

Should Brock Osweiler sign with the Indianapolis Colts, he will join a quarterback rotation that also includes young, mostly unproven signal-callers Phillip Walker and Chad Kelly. As speculated by CBS Sports, such a move could force Indianapolis to cut “at least one” one of those two, though it’s also possible the Colts will continue searching for depth at quarterback in the lead-up to the start of the 2019 NFL season on September 5.