Doutzen Kroes Goes Fully Nude To ‘Pluck The Day’ And Instagram Can’t Deal

When it comes to turning heads, Doutzen Kroes’ Instagram account certainly does the job.

On Wednesday, August 28, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel captivated the attention of her 6.1 million followers on the social media platform with a set of two new photos that were sure to stop them in their tracks. In the Instagram post, the 34-year-old stunner exemplified how to “pluk de dag,” a common phrase in Holland that translates in English to “pluck the day.” The demonstration, however, was not what got her Instagram following going, but rather the seriously NSFW display she put on as she did it. While the babe’s feed is full of seriously skin-baring snaps, the new duo of photos saw Doutzen going completely nude as she picked from a large fruit tree, sending temperatures soaring on the social media platform.

The Dutch bombshell’s new upload kicked off with a sultry black-and-white shot of her standing in front of the large fruit tree and exposing nearly everything as she reached up high to grab a piece of fruit from one of its branches. The model’s bare booty quickly took center stage in the sultry shot, while her endlessly long, toned legs were easily the second thing to likely get noticed. She expertly positioned her other arm to hide her bare chest, though a small glimpse of cleavage still peaked out, and she turned her head over her shoulder to show off her makeup-free face and stunning beauty.

A swipe to the second photo of the upload saw Doutzen continuing to “pluck the day,” though this time the moment revealed the vibrant colors of the scene around here. The bombshell now stood on her toes to reach a high piece of fruit, accentuating her leg muscles and booty. The addition of color also provided a better look at the babe’s trim waist and slender frame, as well as her deep tan that she’s achieved over the summer, possibly through even more days of nude fruit picking.

Like many of the uploads to beauty’s feed, this one was quickly showered with love from her large Instagram following. At the time of this writing, the risque snaps have racked up well over 195,000 likes within 14 hours of going live to the social media platform, and more than 1,700 comments with compliments on the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“The ultimate goddess,” one person wrote, while another called Doutzen the “sexiest model alive.”

Loading...

“If my [peach] looked like yours I’d pluck everyday!!!” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Doutzen has shown some serious skin on social media. Another recent addition to the babe’s feed saw her going completely topless and flashing an insane amount of cleavage underneath an oversized stripe beach coverup — a look that her fans went equally as wild for.