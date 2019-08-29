Olivia Brower Tugs Down Minuscule Pink Bikini In Racy Snap

Things are heating up on Instagram thanks to the newest addition to Olivia Brower’s page.

The new post was added to the babe’s feed during the final hours of Wednesday, August 28, but the late-night upload has still gained considerable recognition from her 313,000 followers during the short time since going live to the social media platform. Included in it was the stunner’s steamy centerfold shot from her recent feature in Sneeze Magazine, which saw her rocking one of the articles of clothing she most often models: a bikini.

Olivia sent pulses racing in the sensual swimsuit snap that was sure to get her thousands of fans hot under their collars. The babe was caught posing against an all-white wall with a large spotlight illuminating her incredible figure and voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out from underneath her shiny pink bikini. Its minuscule triangle-style design was only one of the reasons for the babe’s busty, eye-catching display; she also wrapped her thumb around its thin band and tugged it down even further, providing for a view of even more cleavage in the NSFW snap.

Barely within eyesight was a glimpse of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s flat torso and abs, though it didn’t take a far scroll down her Instagram feed to get a complete view of her toned midsection. In this photo, however, she covered up the rest of her upper body with a bold green jacket, which was left unzipped and partially fell down one of her shoulders for a flirty, teasing look. Olivia completed her ensemble with a delicate chain necklace for a bit of bling, while her light brown hair was damp and spilled over her shoulders to graze her exposed decolletage. She also sported a minimal-makeup look that included a dusting of blush along her cheekbones and a thick coat of mascara, which made her piercing blue eyes and striking features shine.

Following the full look at Olivia’s Sneeze Magazine feature was a second part of the upload that included a short Boomerang video clip. In it, the beauty wore a tight white camisole top and had a huge grin across her face as she held a poster-sized version of the sultry bikini shot, clearly proud of her latest work.

It didn’t take long for the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie’s impressive following to shower her latest upload with love. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 4,000 likes after just two hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Fire as always,” one person wrote, while another predicted that Olivia would be “the next Kate Upton.”

“So gorgeous, so beautiful,” commented a third.

This is only the latest display of Olivia’s incredible bikini body on social media. Another recent upload to her Instagram page included a Polaroid snap of the bombshell rocking a barely-there yellow bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure and drove her fans absolutely wild.