Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kevin Stuns Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 29 brings a devious plot from Billy against Adam, but Kevin alerts Victoria to a Problem. Plus, Lola wants Rey to give Sharon a second chance.

Billy (Jason Thompson) targets Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Billy has Adam’s mom’s handkerchief, and he’s making plans to get it back to Adam. Of course, Adam thinks it’s anybody but Billy messing with him. He worries it’s Kevin (Greg Rikaart) or Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), but they are just happy to settle back into Genoa City, so they do not have time to mess with Adam’s mind. Adam even thinks maybe Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is trying to mess with him. For what? Possibly his interlude with Sharon (Sharon Case), but of course, it’s not Mariah.

It is Billy, and he’s working hard to set up an alibi for himself — or at least put Victoria (Amelia Heinle) off the scent until he accomplishes his goal. Things with Billy are entirely out of control, and he is about to drive himself right off a cliff and lose the happy life he recently rebuilt with Victoria and their children.

However, Kevin opens up to Victoria, which could lead her to figure out a way to stop Billy before it’s too late. She already realizes that Billy is lying to her about his business trip, but she keeps that detail to herself. Victoria desperately wants Billy to stop whatever he has planned, but she may be too late. Plus, Victoria has no idea that Billy’s personality has splintered, according to The Inquisitr.

Finally, Lola (Sasha Calle) is happy, and she cannot stand the thought of anybody she loves being unhappy. Lola especially wants to see her big brother, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) happy, and she sees his future with Sharon (Sharon Case). Sure, Sharon and Rey broke up, and Lola probably does not realize that Sharon actually slept with Adam, but even if she did, it may not change Lola’s feelings. Ultimately, Lola wants Rey to forgive Sharon. With Lola happily married to Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Arturo (Jason Canela) and Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) expecting a baby together, she wants Rey settled as well.

Sharon also regrets her detour with Adam, and she would like a do-over where Rey is concerned too. It seems like Rey is the one holding the cards, but after what he went through with Mia and his brother, Rey may be tough to convince.