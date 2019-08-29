Jennifer Lopez Displays Flawless Figure In Skintight Spandex

Jennifer Lopez held nothing back during an outing in Miami on Tuesday.

According to the Daily Mail, JLo was photographed by the paparazzi as she headed to the gym to get in a workout this week. The singer/actress was sure to turn heads as she showed off her gym glam for all to see and put her famous curves on full display in the process.

In the snapshots, Lopez is seen rocking a skintight, white spandex crop top, which flaunted her muscular arms, flat tummy, and extremely toned abs. Jennifer added a pair of matching white capri leggings for her workout, showcasing her lean legs and curvy booty along the way.

The singer wore her long, light brown hair pulled back into a tight, sleek bun behind her head and wore a minimal makeup look which included pink blush on her cheeks, nude lips, and darkened eyebrows.

JLo accessorized her comfy and casual style by rocking a pair of oversize sunglasses, some large hoop earrings, bright, white sneakers, and a yellow purse, which she carried at her side. The Hustlers star also flaunted her massive engagement ring, which her longtime love Alex Rodriguez gave her earlier this year when he popped the question.

According to People, Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 50th birthday with a huge party back in July, and now she’s opening up about why it was so important for her to honor the milestone event.

“Everybody thought I was crazy when I wanted to go out and let everybody know that I was 50,” Jennifer said in the travel vlog from her “It’s My Party” tour.

Lopez explained that she wanted to celebrate her special day as a way to let everyone know that she’s not going to quit doing what she loves just because she’s a certain age.

“But for me, was important. It was important as a woman to do that; to let people know that you don’t get to write women off at a certain point in their life. You don’t get to write people off,” Jen continued.

“You’re getting better and better as you go, so long as you are open to the experience of growing and evolving. I’m a woman, I’m 50 years old and I’m here, and I’m not going anywhere,” Lopez added, seemingly hoping to inspire others.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Jennifer Lopez’s busy life by following the singer on her social media accounts.