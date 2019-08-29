Watch UEFA Champions League 2019/2020 Draw Stream Live: Start Time, 4 Pots Now Finalized, Groups To Be Drawn

With six teams from the qualifying playoffs completing the field of 32, the UEFA Champions League Draw will determine eight groups of four teams each for the round robin phase of the 2019/2020 competition.

The qualifying playoffs are complete, and the 32 teams that will compete in the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League — each one aiming to dethrone reigning champions Liverpool FC — have been determined. On Thursday, the Champions League Draw will split those teams into eight groups of four, with one team from each of four “pots” successive drawn and placed in each successive group, as Bleacher Report explained.

Each pot contains eight teams, and to be certain that the top teams are distributed as evenly as possible throughout the groups, those teams are all placed in Pot One. That means reigning champions Liverpool, UEFA Europa League champs Chelsea FC, and the champions of the six highest-ranked domestic leagues all go into that pot, according to UEFA.com.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League Draw, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first teams will be drawn at 6 p.m. Central European Time at the Grimaldi Forum conference center in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on Thursday, August 29.

In the United Kingdom, the livestream of the Champions League draw starts at 5 p.m. British Summer Time, while back in the United States, the ceremonies get underway at 12 p.m. EDT, 9 a.m. PDT. In India, the UEFA Champions League Draw at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night, India Standard Time.

Those other six Pot One teams for 2018/2019 are FC Barcelona (Spain), Manchester City (England), Juventus (Italy), Bayern Munich (Germany), Paris Saint-Germain (France), and FC Zenit (Russia). The teams in the other three pots are grouped according to coefficient rankings — a computerized, numerical system that ranks each team’s performance in previous European competitions. For a full list of the teams in Pots Two, Three, and Four, see UEFA.com.

In the group stage, no two teams from the same domestic league may be grouped together. For example, neither Liverpool nor Chelsea will face another English team until, possibly, the knockout phase starting early in 2020.

Nigel Roddis / Getty Images

To watch the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League Draw stream live online in the United States from Monaco, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the video stream for free, though restricted to viewers inside the U.K. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the UCL draw, as will DAZN in Canada. Throughout much of the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will stream the UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

An exhaustive list of possible streaming outlets for the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League Draw in countries around the globe is available via LiveSoccerTV.