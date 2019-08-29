‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Talks Cory Wharton And Taylor Selfridge: ‘I Respect Their Relationship’

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd and her ex Cory Wharton may no longer be together, but they get along well and co-parent together for their daughter, Ryder. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cheyenne recently revealed that she doesn’t “have any problems” with Cory’s girlfriend Taylor Selfridge. Now in a new interview with InTouch Weekly, Cheyenne is opening up about Cory and Taylor’s relationship and revealing that she “respects” their relationship.

“I respect their relationship and wish them the best in the future. I think a lot of people have a lot of negative things to say about them, but I truly believe they care about each other.”

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge met on Season 1 of MTV’s Ex on the Beach. They dated before splitting up briefly. They rekindled their romance earlier this year. Initially, Cheyenne and Taylor didn’t get along, mainly because Cheyenne says they weren’t “on the same page.”

Taylor has become a constant in Ryder’s life and Cheyenne admits that sharing her child with someone else is “challenging.” Despite that, she revealed that Taylor handles the situation well.

“It gets overwhelming at times, but she does a great job with [Ryder] so I have no complaints,” Cheyenne said.

However, Cheyenne has noticed that Cory and Taylor get some negative comments about their relationship online and Cheyenne had something to say about that.

“I hope the fans give them a break sometimes and stop being so negative toward their relationship. Let them be happy.”

As for Cheyenne, she has also moved on and is in a new relationship. On the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, fans met her new boyfriend and had the chance to watch things play out between the two.

Cheyenne was added to the cast of Teen Mom OG last year following Farrah Abraham’s exit. Along with Cheyenne, Bristol Palin was also added to the cast. However, Bristol Palin abruptly left the show after only one season. Cheyenne Floyd, on the other hand, continued to share her life on the show.

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG recently wrapped up. The reunion special will air Monday night on MTV. While fans wait for another new season of the show, they can tune in to Teen Mom 2 which returns for an all-new season Tuesday, September 10 on MTV. Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus will all be returning along with new cast member Jade Cline.