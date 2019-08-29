Donald Trump Tweets Video Showing Bull With Large, Swinging Testicles, ‘Thank You For The Support,’ Trump Says

Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted out a video by a supporter that contained a strange moment highlighting the male anatomy of a bull.

Amidst a flurry of 16 tweets posted by Donald Trump to his Twitter account on Wednesday, Trump tweeted a video assembled by a supporter that purported to show Trump’s accomplishments “by the numbers.” But about 20 seconds into the video posted on Twitter by Trump, an odd image appears, showing a silhouetted bull with its large pair of testicles not only clearly visible but also swinging back and forth. Whether Trump noticed the bull image before posting the video was unclear.

The image of the bull with swinging testicles appears behind the number 27,359, a record high for the Dow Jones stock market average achieved on July 15 of this year, according to CNN. The bull, therefore, may have been inspired by the metallic sculpture of a bull placed in New York City’s financial district by Italian artist Arturo di Modica in 1989.

Trump has frequently boasted about record-high stock market numbers during his term, and as The Inquisitr has reported, claimed that if he were to lose his reelection bid, “there will be a Market Crash the likes of which has not been seen before!”

But a report by Bloomberg News showed that stock market gains under Trump have been slower than under Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Trump posted the bull video with the comment, “Thank you for the support as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” and it closely followed another Twitter message in which Trump attacked The Washington Post as “FAKE NEWS” for publishing a report that he promised pardons to government officials who broke laws in an effort to build a wall along the United States-Mexico border.

The bull image occurs at the 0:21 mark.

Thank you for the support as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/qKgwRMSgcf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

The video also cites numbers purporting to show that Trump is responsible for record low unemployment figures and job growth, but that claim has been debunked repeatedly, including by Forbes which showed that job growth under Trump has simply continued at approximately the same rate as under Obama.

But as Forbes contributor Chuck Jones noted, “Trump started with a distinct advantage with a workforce of 145.7 million, 9 percent larger than when President Obama took office.”

The video bull may have been inspired by the Arturo di Modica bull sculpture in New York’s financial district. Chris Hondros / Getty Images

The video also cites a 51 percent approval rating for Trump but does not name a source for this figure. According to the inventory of Trump approval rating polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight.com, of the 62 Trump approval rating polls so far released in the month of August, only one – a Zogby Interactive poll from August 12, shows Trump at a 51 percent approval rating.

No other poll in that time period shows Trump with a positive rating greater than 47 percent, and Trump’s average approval rating according to FiveThirtyEight.com stands as of Wednesday at only 41.3 percent.