Todd Chrisley Shares Rare Photo With Estranged Son, Kyle Chrisley, In Emergency Room & Fans Are Concerned

It seems as though the Chrisley family is coming together amid the tax scandal that recently rocked their world.

As Chrisley Knows Best fans know, Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently in the middle of a tax evasion scandal that could see them both land in prison. Since news of the allegations against the famous couple broke, Todd has spoken out on social media to deny any wrongdoing but it’s a stressful time, to say the least. And if that wasn’t enough, the Chrisleys have found themselves at the center of scary medical crisis.

Earlier today, the Chrisley family patriarch took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his whole family surrounding his eldest son, Kyle Chrisley, in a hospital room. In the photo, Kyle sits in the middle of his family, laying in a hospital bed and sporting a hospital gown but appearing to be all smiles for the photo. Behind him stands his father, Todd, who puts his hand on his son’s shoulder and smiles for the camera. To his left is Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, and Nanny Faye. On the other side of him are younger siblings Grayson and Savannah Chrisley.

In the caption of the image, Todd told his legion of Instagram fans that they dodged a bullet today.

“NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY… God shows up and shows out, now won’t he do it? Kyle is great and we are back to the grind..”

Since the post went live on his account, it’s earned him a ton of attention with over 111,000 likes, in addition to 3,000-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to wish Kyle a speedy recovery while countless others seemed a little confused by the post since Kyle and his father have been estranged.

“I’m sending u n ur family prayers for a speedy recovery for Kyle,” one follower commented.

“Prayers are with you all!!! Todd… you’re the best!!,” another wrote.

“Prayers from Macungue PA. May God in all his love and compassion grant you strength through the dark times,” another chimed in.

According to People, Kyle Chrisley was rushed to the hospital after he had an adverse reaction to his medication. A family spokesperson shared that Kyle is doing pretty well right now and there are not any more concerns going forward.

“Kyle is fine. He had an adverse reaction to his medication, but as you can see from the photo his father posted on Instagram, he is doing great.”

As fans know, Kyle and Todd became estranged for years after Kyle’s issues with substance abuse caused a rift in their relationship. But now, the father and son are working to build their relationship back up and Kyle has apologized for claiming that his dad lied about taxes in the past, blaming it on the fact that he was not sober at the time.

“Today, I am sober. I am working, and I am at a good place in my life,” he shared. “I just want to fix what I’ve done wrong so that I am able to forgive myself.”

It looks like things are going pretty well and the reconciliation was well-received by Todd.