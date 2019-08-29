Blonde Bombshell Sara Underwood Spills Out Of Tiny Yellow Top

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood has moved far from the bright lights of Hollywood and ended up in the forests of the Pacific Northwest with her partner, Jacob Witzling, by her side. Together, the two are building stunning cabins in the woods and documenting the process on Instagram for Underwood’s eager followers.

Underwood frequently shares sizzling snaps that showcase both her incredible body and the breathtaking scenery she sees on a daily basis, and her latest snap was no different. In her newest share, Underwood posed while standing on a patch of grass with an evergreen tree to her left and a beautiful mountain range visible behind her.

While she has rocked lingerie and other skimpy attire in previous posts, for this snap, Underwood kept things a bit more casual. She donned a pair of high-waisted olive green pants that accentuated her tiny waist but left her toned legs completely covered up. Her top, however, showed some skin off for her eager fans. The top was an orange crop top with a plunging neckline and narrow straps that made it look more like a bikini than an actual top. Her cleavage was on full display in the look, as were her toned abs.

She finished off the look by adding a straw hat, and had her hair pulled up in a casual style to keep it from blowing in the wind. She made sure to share where her ensemble came from in the caption, in case her followers wanted to snatch up either of the pieces.

While Underwood takes her fair share of selfies, this particular picture was taken by Witzling, as she mentioned in the caption with a sweet photo credit. She kept her hands in her pockets in the shot, giving her an effortless vibe.

The picture seems to have been taken while the duo was exploring nature on a bit of a date night, as the caption hints at. Underwood’s followers loved the stunning snap, and it received over 30,000 likes within just six hours.

One fan couldn’t help but share her appreciation for all that Underwood has done for her.

“You are seriously my inspiration behind modeling and taking photos, I love all your work.”

Another follower commented “there’s that lovely smile, must be done with the cabin and on a road trip. Be safe have fun. Lovely outfit.”

“You look amazing and gorgeous no matter what you are wearing sara,” another fan added.