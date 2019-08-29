Telltale Games Is Resurrected, However Fans Should Not Expect More ‘Walking Dead’ Games

With two more episodes of Telltale's 'The Walking Dead,' originally planned, fans are hopeful these episodes will be released at some point.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Telltale Games had a surprise shutdown last year. Amid rumors of the questionable treatment of their staff during the closure of the studio, there was a scurry of activity to get all games currently in development out to the general public.

Fans were horrified to discover as a result of the sudden closure that Telltale’s Walking Dead games would conclude after Episode 2 of the fourth season. The popular game series initially opened with five episodes released between April and November 2012. Subsequent seasons then followed. However, thanks to the closure at Telltale Games, the final season was concluded with Episode 2 and the remaining two episodes due to be released in 2019 were canceled. At the time, there was some talk of the final episodes being completed with another game studio.

Now, it has been announced that Telltale Games has been resurrected. This has come about due to interest generated by industry executives. LCG Entertainment released a statement via Business Wire that they had just purchased Telltale Game’s “key assets, trademarks, technology, and select intellectual properties.”

The purchase was headed by Jamie Ottilie and Brian Waddle. Also included in the purchase of Telltale Games were well-known names from the gaming industry, including Chris Kingsley, Lyle Hall, Tobias Sjögren, and Athlon Games. Other key players were also involved.

“All of us were big fans of the games Telltale created, as we strongly believe in games as a storytelling medium and nobody did it better,” said Jamie Ottilie, the CEO of the new Telltale Games.

Telltale Games may be back but that doesn't mean games based on #TheWalkingDead will be on the way. #TWD #TWDFamily via @MNVikingZombiehttps://t.co/KO8eqMdNEF — Undead Walking (@UndeadWalkingFS) August 28, 2019

The new heads of Telltale Games also plan to build upon the company’s storytelling legacy. Included in the statement regarding the purchase was the promise of “re-releasing select games from the studio’s back catalog and developing new games in some of the company’s best-selling brands.”

It is this statement that has gotten fans of The Walking Dead series of games excited. With this announcement, there is the prospect of gamers finally seeing the last two episodes of the popular Walking Dead game. However, according to Fansided, this might not be a definite sign that more episodes are coming.

As they point out, Telltale Games no longer holds the rights to the Walking Dead games. Instead, Skybound does. And, according to Polygon, Skybound also has plans for releasing this game series in the future. This means that if Telltale Games are serious bout reinstating the Walking Dead games under their studio, they will have to broker a new license with Skybound.