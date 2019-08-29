54-Year-Old Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles & Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny Red Bikini

Brunette bombshell Elizabeth Hurley isn’t about to let something like age stop her from flaunting her incredible physique. She works hard to sculpt her body and stay looking fit decade after decade, so she wants to show off her hard work to her 1.3 million Instagram followers. Plus, now that she has added swimwear designer to her list of titles — having designed her own collection — she wants to show off her bikini designs along with as her bikini body.

A little under a week ago, Hurley set Instagram ablaze with a shot of her insane body in a striped black-and-white bikini as she lounged on a pool floatie. In her latest shot, she upped the ante by sharing a snap that was majorly sexy — and made it seem as though she hadn’t aged in decades.

Hurley rocked a bright red bikini that very little to the imagination. Her cleavage was bursting out of the triangular cups, held up with two small pieces of string that tied around her neck, and a gold chain connecting the cups made the suit even skimpier.

Hurley had wet hair and appeared to be wearing very little makeup. Her piercing eyes were absolutely breathtaking in the shot. She was immersed in the ocean, with the water coming up to her elbows and abs. Though fans weren’t able to see her whole physique, since her legs and booty were hidden by the water, there was still plenty to admire.

Hurley didn’t reveal much about her location, only hinting in the caption that she was somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. The snap received over 47,600 likes within just five hours, as her fans showered her with compliments in the comments section of the post.

One follower just couldn’t get over the fact that Hurley looks the same today as she did decades ago.

“It’s definitely time you start giving us clues as to the whereabouts of this fountain of youth you must be bathing in. You just don’t age. You look as stunning now as you ever have done.”

Another fan commented, “you are a beautiful little mermaid my love.”

“So beautiful and sexy,” another added.

“You are killing me with those eyes! Beautiful picture,” yet another fan said.

Fans who can’t get enough of how amazing Hurley looks in skimpy swimwear will want to make sure they’re following the actress on Instagram so they don’t miss her next update. She seems to be constantly spending time on the beach or by the pool, flaunting her enviable physique in sexy suits.