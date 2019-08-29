‘The Walking Dead’ Movie: Chandler Riggs Is Open To Prospect Of Reprising His Role

Could Carl and Rick Grimes be reunited in 'The Walking Dead' movies?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In a shocking twist away from the comic book series on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based, the network decided to kill off the main character, Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), in the Season 8 finale. Since then, the show has also seen the loss of Carl’s father, Rick (Andrew Lincoln), after the actor decided that he wanted to spend more time with his real-life family.

While the series has continued on with fairly good ratings since these two departures, AMC is making sure Rick’s story continues to be told via at least one movie based on the character. The potential is there that there will be a trilogy of movies involving this character and, if this is the case, there is the possibility of other characters also making a comeback.

When Rick left in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, it was revealed that he was rescued and didn’t perish as his son did. This made it easy for AMC to develop the movies that will delve into his time afterward. While it seems impossible to bring back Carl in such a manner, the actor who played this character is open to the suggestion of reprising his role should it arise in the movies.

Gene Page / AMC

According to TV Guide, Chandler Riggs would love to see Carl return even though the character shot himself after being bitten by a walker in Season 8 of The Walking Dead.

“That would be amazing,” Riggs said when asked about a reprisal of Carl.

“It’d be so much fun to get to work with Andy again. That’d be great.”

But, how would that even happen?

While Carl died in The Walking Dead, the potential is always there for the character to appear alongside Rick in flashbacks. And, as TV Guide points out, to have Carl appear in this capacity would certainly tug on the heartstrings and create an emotionally charged movie to conclude Rick’s story once and for all.

However, there is no official statement regarding this concept so fans will have to tune into the first movie which is set to premiere in 2020 in order to find out more.

In addition to the upcoming Walking Dead movie, viewers can tune into Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, which is currently airing on AMC. Season 10 of The Walking Dead then premieres a week after the Season 5 finale of Fear on AMC on October 6. In addition, a new spinoff series is also in development and will premiere is 2020.