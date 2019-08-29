Aussie Model Emily Sears Tugs At Black Tank Top While Sitting Pantless In Bed

Emily Sears’ latest Instagram share is causing quite a stir on social media.

The Australian-born model boasts an Instagram following of more than 4.8 million and with each and every image that she shares, she earns a ton of attention from fans. The blond bombshell loves to share a wide range of photos on her page, from bikini shots to bodycon dress shots, and just about any other sexy look that you could dream up. In one of her more recent photo posts, Sears sizzling in another NSFW outfit.

In the hot new snapshot, the model tagged herself in Los Angeles, California. She appears in a hotel room and looks absolutely amazing while wearing her long, highlighted locks down and curled along with a face full of gorgeous makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and highlighter. She also dons a pair of headphones on the top of her head as she looks off into the distance with a serious look on her face.

The beauty sizzles in a grey colored tank top in the photo, tugging at the bottom to cover her NSFW parts. She goes pant-less in the photo, exposing her bare legs to the camera and showing off just a little piece of her derriere. In the caption of the photo, the model promotes a headphone brand and since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 59,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the snapshot to gush over her amazing figure while countless others commented on the product that she is promoting. A few other fans had no words for the jaw-dropping post, opting to chime in with their choice of emoji instead,

“Love your legs and butt,” one follower commented on the photo.

“Gorgeous beautiful. Looking pretty,” another wrote with a series of various emoji.

“Wow Emily, you are so dreamy!!!,” one more raved.

In the past, the model has opened up about her career and personal life in an interview with Hardwood and Hollywood. In the tell-all, she explained how she got into her modeling career.

“My great Aunt was Australian model of the year in 1956, she was discovered by Helmut Newton, and moved to Los Angeles. Also, my parents were art publishers so I grew up surrounded by photography and art depicting women.”

The model went on to share that she always wanted to see herself in magazines and now — her dreams have finally come true.