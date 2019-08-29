Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Webster, 1, Is Already Using Big Words: ‘She’s So Smart’

Kylie Jenner is beyond proud of her 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The beauty mogul stepped out on Tuesday, August 27, to support her boyfriend and father of her daughter, Travis Scott. The “SICKO MODE” rapper was celebrating the premiere of his Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. The two ladies in the rapper’s life graced the custom, brown carpet, marking Stormi’s first time at such an event.

During the night, E! News stopped the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to talk about the documentary. While wearing a stunning, curve-hugging white dress, white heels and a high ponytail, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared that she was “so excited” for what the world was preparing to see. Jenner also shared that while she wasn’t involved with the “final final cut” of the doc, she was anticipating seeing what her “hubby” decided to go with.

While on the carpet, Jenner also took a moment to gush about her baby girl. The reality star shared that Stormi has already hit major milestones, including expanding her vocabulary, which came as a shock to Jenner.

“This morning it was trampoline,” the E! star revealed, after reflecting on the words her daughter attempts to say. “I’m like, ‘How do you know, how do you know how to say trampoline? You’re one and a half.’ She’s so smart.”

Jenner also shared that her daughter is a “scene-stealer” and that viewers will see that in various scenes of the film.

While Jenner and Scott kept her pregnancy with Stormi a secret months before she gave birth, both parents make sure their social media followers know who their first child is. Jenner has posted photos and videos of Stormi walking around the couple’s home and Scott has also shared photos of him and Stormi playing in the living room. Recently, Stormi even joined her mom in singing “Happy Birthday” when Jenner turned 22 earlier this month.

Hollywood Life reported that while the couple has no problem showing off their daughter, her red carpet debut was something they both wanted to make sure was special for all three of them.

“Kylie and Travis continue to be the most doting parents. It was a super cute family outing for them celebrating Travis, and the evening wouldn’t have been complete without Stormi,” a source told Hollywood Life. “They are always so loving toward her and super affectionate and hands-on parents.”

The documentary is reportedly set to include precious moments between the little family. HL reported that the moments include the family having time backstage before Scott’s performance, as well as intimate moments with just the couple.