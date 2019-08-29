Emily Ratajkowski Falls Out Of Bikini Poolside And Instagram Is Absolutely Loving It

Emily Ratajkowski seems to have been born to rock a bikini. The supermodel has made a name for herself as one of the fashion industry’s biggest bikini queens, with success from her Inamorata swimwear and lingerie line appearing to be proof that this 28-year-old has the brains to back her bikini-ready body. Emily has taken to Instagram for a reminder of just how great she looks in a two-piece, although her photo only showed the top half of one.

Earlier today, Emily updated her Instagram. The model shared a happy, carefree, and relaxed shot of herself lounging poolside on a white towel. She was photographed relatively close up as she relaxed, with fans of the star’s cleavage likely grateful for the photo’s angle – Emily’s tan-and-black bikini top was somewhat falling off her. Emily didn’t seem too fussed, though. The model had a blissful smile on her face, closed eyes, and a little something about her expression suggesting that she was in her happy place.

A simple caption from EmRata confirmed that she makes time for poolside moments when she can. With a busy career and shoots galore, this model may not have all the free time in the world to lounge around by the water.

Instagram is absolutely loving it.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“I love you,” another said.

“She’s so beautiful,” said another user who showed the model some praise.

Emily is not the only celebrity whose love of swimwear has taken her into the business world. Sofia Richie — the model best known as Scott Disick’s girlfriend — currently has a collaboration with swimwear brand Frankie’s. The 21-year-old’s sensational bikini body didn’t take long to get noticed for brand potential. Draya Michele also runs her own swimwear brand. The Basketball Wives L.A. alum even had her brand featured alongside Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Skin company this summer.

For Emily, swimwear is a way of life. Speaking to Elle, the model referenced her West Coast upbringing.

“I grew up in southern California and it really was a culture of girls living in their swimsuits. Here was this real confidence, and it was non-sexual, just women doing their thing, you know?”

Clearly, Instagram is agreeing that Emily just belongs in a swimsuit. Her update today managed to rack up over 397,000 likes within three hours of going live. The same timeframe brought over 1,050 fans into the post’s comments section. Celebrity likes came in from YouTuber Hannah Stocking and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin.