Kendall Jenner’s Wild Jamaica Bikini Shenanigans With Hailey Bieber Caught By Paparazzi

There’s a downside to having fame: where celebrities go, so too does the paparazzi.

Kendall Jenner had already hinted that she was somewhere exotic with an Instagram story posted yesterday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off a rustic and colorful beach shack serving food. Likewise hinting at some travels was Hailey Baldwin; the 22-year-old wife to Justin Bieber took to Instagram earlier today with a stunning bikini update, as The Inquisitr documented.

The paparazzi seem to have caught a pretty wild set of beach photos.

Earlier today, The Daily Mail published an exclusive set of images. They showed 23-year-old Kendall hitting Jamaican sands with Hailey with an array of explosive colors, activity, drinks, and cheeky thongs. In short, whoever snapped these two stars will likely be dining off the photos they took.

Photos showed Kendall rocking a tiny and thin-strapped bikini in dark shades. The thonged two-piece was flaunting the model’s incredible frame to the max, but it came with an unusual addition. With some images showing Kendall rocking a bright pair of pants with bold orange and purple hues, it looked like the star was embracing her surroundings. Kendall was also photographed with an iced (and possibly alcoholic) beverage.

Hailey wasn’t lagging behind. The blonde had opted for a super-tiny and string bikini in floral prints, with a colorful sarong offsetting them.

The girls were seen laughing, running around, and hopping on-board a water vessel. They were also joined by singer Justin Skye.

Hailey Bieber left JB at home and hit Jamaica with Kendall Jenner!https://t.co/pfzYO4YQ7Q — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) August 28, 2019

Fans scrolling through The Daily Mail‘s report will also have noticed that Hailey quickly switched to a one-piece swimsuit in neon shades of green. It looked like this vacation was, indeed, getting off to a pretty wild start.

Travel headlines from the Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing short of explosive this month. August has seen Kim Kardashian hit up The Bahamas with sister Khloe and friend La La Anthony. Beautiful images of Kim with her four children were posted to the star’s Instagram, with a popular snap also showing Kim with Khloe and La La.

Kourtney Kardashian spent much of this month over in Europe, with paparazzi images of the 40-year-old rocking all kinds of swimwear filling media outlets. This trip proved family-centered for Kourtney, with kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign joining her.

Kylie Jenner has also made swimwear headlines. The 22-year-old rung in her birthday from a luxury megayacht this month, with swish destinations and plenty of bikini snaps documented on the star’s Instagram.

Clearly, it’s been a great summer for this entire family and their close-knit friends.