Kylie Jenner Reportedly Spent Time With Ex Tyga While Celebrating Sofia Richie’s Birthday

Kylie Jenner reportedly had a blast from her past while celebrating her new bestie Sofia Richie’s 21st birthday.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO spotted her ex Tyga while partying with Richie at the Sapphire Strip Club in Las Vegas, per Hollywood Life. A source reportedly confirmed to the outlet that the exes were hanging out in “one of the VIP rooms” after arriving at the party 20 minutes apart. Tyga and his crew were reportedly singing karaoke and enjoying the bar when Jenner and her posse walked in.

The source also shared that while the two were cordial with each other, they didn’t spend much time together at the event. Jenner and Tyga also shared a friendly exchange and reportedly exchanged pleasantries during their time together, which was reportedly a “spur of the moment” situation.

While the two were seemingly in the same place and the same time on purpose, the two were also reportedly with other people. Both Jenner and Tyga purportedly had an entourage and security during their time together. The source confirmed to HL that the two were both “friendly” with each other and didn’t seem like they wanted to rekindle their past relationship.

Many fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will recall that Jenner and Tyga were in an on and off again relationship spanning from 2014 to 2017. Tyga previously dated — and had a son with — Blac Chyna, who was friends with Kim Kardashian and later dated and had a baby with Jenner’s brother, Rob Kardashian. According to Us Weekly, the rapper was also previously married to Jordan Craig, who is the ex and mother of Tristan Thompson’s oldest son, who he had during his relationship with Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian.

Jenner and the “Faded” rapper broke up for good in 2017, weeks before the Life of Kylie alum was seen spotted with her current boyfriend, Travis Scott. Jenner and Scott have been together ever since and have a daughter together, Stormi, 1.

Since their breakup, both Jenner and Tyga haven’t discussed their relationship and eventual breakup. The Inquisitr reported back in July that the rapper shut down questions about Jenner during an episode of Good Morning Britain. When asked about his history with Jenner from Adil Ray and Kate Garraway and dealing with her fame, Tyga gave short responses before ending the interview portion.

While he was mum about his relationship in July, he did discuss Jenner during an interview with Complex (via YouTube) in February 2018. The rapper confirmed back then that while he and Jenner don’t have any bad blood, he was giving her space during her new relationship and eventual motherhood.

“You just get older, you get me? It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it,” he said at the time. “She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems.”