Erica Mena Exposes Chest In See-Through Dress For VMAs After Party

Erica Mena gave fans an eyeful today as she shared a photo of herself in her VMA after party attire. The outfit is so revealing, that it can’t be posted here. But you can check it out on her Instagram page.

The dress had long sleeves and a high neckline and covered her all the way down to her toes. But it was anything but conservative, as it was also sheer. That didn’t stop Mena from going braless, which meant that she left her chest exposed. She wore a pair of thong bottoms, which could also be seen through the dress.

There were three photos in the set. The first one showed Erica from the front, while the second and third photos showed her posing with her back facing the camera diagonally. She accessorized with a pair of bedazzled earrings, which were square with an upside-down teardrop accent on the top.

Her makeup complemented her outfit well, as she rocked glossy lipstick and silver eyeshadow, along with mascara. In all the pictures, Mena gave sultry pouts.

The update has received over 38,000 likes so far, with plenty of love from fans in the comments section. This included speculation about a potential baby with her partner, Safaree Samuels, on the way.

“Lawd I’ll have a baby by you and safaree,” said a fan.

“Mini Mena due in Jan,” said another fan.

“So when will they confirm the pregnancy rumors?!” asked a curious follower.

Other people focused on Erica’s good looks.

“Holy Moly,” said a follower.

“That dress fits u like a glove…. the color and style accentuates your body….nd the earrings just set it off,” complimented another follower.

“Where do I get a f*ckin ponytail like this,” asked an Instagram user.

It’s no surprise that they noticed Erica’s hair, which she pulled into a long, high ponytail with luxurious curls.

In addition, there were plenty of people who agreed with the captions.

“I need this body lmao @iamerica_mena u kill it every time u are body goals,” said a fan.

“You be killing them babe,” said another fan.

“That’s my kind of woman,” declared a follower.

One fan also chimed in with a nice comment about Erica’s relationship with Safaree, while someone else left a critical message.

“The way he looks at you is everything it shows admiration and respect +the love y’all have,” they said.

“Bugging especially after yah just got married smh,” noted an Instagram user.