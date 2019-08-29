‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Angela Amezcua Reacts To Comments That She ‘Lost So Much Weight’ After Clay Breakup

The Bachelor Nation beauty was confused by talk of her 'revenge body.'

Bachelor in Paradise fans watched Clay Harbor reunite with his ex, Angela Amezcua, at the wedding of show alums Chris Randone and Krystal Neilson. Clay, who broke up with Angela shortly before heading to the ABC dating show, was worried about seeing his ex, who he knew was a bridesmaid at the wedding.

Indeed, when a confident Angela strutted down the aisle in a gorgeous mauve gown, Clay’s reaction was a meme in the making. But what really caught fans off guard was the talk about Angela’s “revenge” body just a few weeks after her breakup with Clay.

In an awkward scene that probably shouldn’t have made it to air, Bachelor in Paradise veterans Haley Ferguson and Ashley Iaconetti marveled over Angela’s “revenge body” and how she lost “so much weight” since separating from Clay.

Fans were disillusioned by the weight loss talk, with one taking to Twitter to call the discussion “gross.”

“[Ashley] (+ I forget who she was talking to) talking about how [Angela] ‘lost so much weight’ post breakup + looks ‘so good.’ Gross. Angela has always looked great + it’s sad that’s the convo that was shown about her post-breakup #BIP #BachelorInParadise,” the viewer wrote.

Angela also hit Twitter to react to the surprising talk about her body.

“So I haven’t watched tonight’s episode yet but what I’m seeing….y’all, I lost like 5 pounds and just toned up a little… Dang, I didn’t think it was that big of a difference.”

Revenge body or not, Angela looked stunning. When she walked down the aisle as a bridesmaid, Cliff’s priceless side-eye reaction was extremely noticeable.

The exes who dated for seven months later reunited at the wedding reception, where Clay admitted it was “tough” seeing Angela and reiterated that he never meant to hurt her. The football player explained that getting rejected from the NFL threw him off, and he told Angela, “I still care a lot about you.”

Entertainment Weekly notes that Clay even rested his hand on Angela’s leg—a major no-no considering he was now dating Nicole Lopez-Alvar. During the chat, Angela did not downplay her bitterness over their breakup and Clay’s decision to play the dating game on Bachelor in Paradise so soon after their split.

And then this happened:

Loading...

Yes, Angela got a ticket to Paradise, so this story is not over yet.

Bachelor in Paradise fans will have to wait to find out if Angela and her “revenge body” will actually seek revenge on Clay. Either way, Angela is beach ready—and always was, no matter what her co-stars are saying.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.