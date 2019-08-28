Jill Zarin Spotted With ‘RHONY’ Cast Member Amid Production On Season 12

Jill Zarin just stepped out with the longest-running cast member of the show.

Could Jill Zarin be returning to The Real Housewives of New York City now that her former on-screen nemesis, Bethenny Frankel, has announced her departure?

Just days after Frankel confirmed plans to leave her full-time role ahead of the series’ upcoming 12th season, rumors began swirling in regard to Zarin’s future return. Then, on Wednesday, August 28, Ramona Singer shared a photo of the two of them together in The Hamptons, where they both own homes.

While Singer didn’t say what they were doing together, fans immediately began speculating about Zarin’s return to the show. In fact, some suspected that Zarin’s potential comeback was what sparked Frankel to leave the show for good.

As fans will recall, Zarin and Frankel were close friends during their early years on The Real Housewives of New York City but after a massive falling out, they went their separate ways and remained estranged for years. Although the ladies did come face-to-face last year during Zarin’s late husband’s funeral, they were never able to get their friendship back on track. That said, there doesn’t appear to be any solid evidence to suggest that Zarin’s possible return was decided upon prior to Frankel’s exit from the Bravo TV reality series.

Zarin appeared in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City‘s first four seasons and has been featured in guest-starring positions on the show for its latest three seasons.

Last week, amid rumors of a possible comeback, Zarin spoke to Hollywood Life, telling the outlet that viewers of the series would have to stay tuned and see what happens.

“I will cross that bridge if it happens,” she said.

“I’m open to all opportunities that come to me. I always say, say yes to everything; Or, you know, at least try to do everything and if it would work, if it could work out, sure. I’m still very close with Luann and some of the other girls, so there’s no reason not to.”

According to Zarin, she would like to return to the show for her fans, who have given her tons of support throughout her time with Bravo TV. She also said that while she’s appeared full-time in the past, she would prefer to be cast in a part-time or “friend” role on Season 10.

“I’m open to — Yeah definitely. Friend role,” she shared.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 is currently in production and expected to air next year on Bravo TV.