Kourtney Kardashian Teases Curves Under Flowing Gown On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian delighted her fans on social media this week with some brand new photos of herself and her kids on a quick getaway.

On Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to post a set of photos from a trip that she and her children took to Santa Barbara, California.

In the first snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen standing in front of a blue vintage car as she beams a smile for the camera.

Kourt sported a long, flowing beige dress, which covered much of her skin, but still teased her curves, putting her tiny waist, ample bust, and lean legs on display under the garment.

Kardashian wore a sunhat over her long, dark hair and accessorized her look with a pair of reflective sunglasses. She also donned a bronzed glow all over her body.

In the background of the photo, some rolling hills as well as palm trees can be seen. A gorgeous blue sky with white, fluffy clouds are also visible above the reality star.

In some other photos and videos in the slideshow, Kourtney shows off her youngest son Reign as he rides his boogie board in the waves. She also shows off the ocean and beach views.

According to People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian recently took heat online for the lavish vacations she’s been taking all summer long.

One fan commented about it on Instagram, saying “Kourtney this is why ppl say you don’g work girl.”

Kardashian then decided to address the comments, defending herself and speaking out about mom-shaming in her statement.

“Who says I am not a working mom? Because I most definitely am. Working mom’s can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way,” Kardashian wrote on social media.

“We all have our priorities. So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest,” Kourt added in a separate comment.

She also revealed that her travel diary would soon be up on her lifestyle blog, Poosh, as she’s been documenting her time traveling with her children this summer.

The family only recently got back from a weeks-long vacation to Europe, where the visited France and Italy.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s travels by following her on social media.