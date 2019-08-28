Dog The Bounty Hunter Vows To Never Marry Again After Beth Chapman’s Death

Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter has said that he will never marry again after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman in June. In an interview with Us Weekly, Duane said that he promised Beth that he would not marry anyone after she died and declared that it’s a vow that he has every intention of keeping.

But Duane also admitted that he’s lonely and that he needs companionship in his life.

“I don’t do single s–t,” he said.

During the interview, he revealed that Beth made the same promise, namely that she would remain unmarried if Duane died first.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, there have been reports that the popular reality TV show personality has been seen with a “mystery woman.” But sources close to him have said that the outing was completely platonic.

“It was not in any way a [romantic] date, he just was out having a good time with friends and the women he was pictured with is a friend of his and was a friend of Beth’s. There is zero funny business going on,” the”insider” said.

Beth Chapman passed away at the age of 51 at a hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. She had appeared alongside her husband on their reality TV shows and they grew their popularity off of being a bounty-hunting husband and wife team. In 2017, Beth announced that she was battling Stage II throat cancer. As CNN notes, she received treatment for the disease and was declared cancer-free but it came back in 2018 and eventually took her life.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth,” Duane Chapman tweeted after she died. “See you on the other side.”

As Us Weekly notes, Beth and Duane’s daughter expressed anger at rumors that her father might be dating again.

“Pissed on my father’s behalf that he can’t go on a business dinner without someone speculating he’s on a date,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “Leave our family alone, please. Leave my father alone, let him try to continue our business in peace.”

Despite Beth’s death, the Dog The Bounty Hunter franchise lives on. As Pop Culture notes, Duane’s new show Dog’s Most Wanted premieres on September 4 and will likely feature some insight into Beth’s cancer battle since parts of it were shot while she was still alive.

Dog’s Most Wanted will air on Wednesdays on WGN at 9 p.m. EST.