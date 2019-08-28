Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Yolanda Hadid Is Reportedly Considering Marrying New Boyfriend Joseph Jingoli Jr.

The couple went public earlier this month.

Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend, Joseph Jingoli Jr., are reportedly heating up fast.

Just two months after her ex-husband, David Foster, tied the knot with singer Katharine McPhee, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is said to be considering tying the knot with her businessman beau and has reportedly been telling friends that they are “going all the way.”

“He’s charmed her and makes her feel safe and loved,” an insider told Radar Online.

“She wanted to take her time in finding the right person and this guy is much more serious about her than anyone else she’s met since her divorce.”

“She’s absolutely determined to get married again and treats it very matter-of-factly,” the source continued to share.

“She’s at the stage of life where playing the field is of no interest and she wants a life partner, not a fling.”

When Hadid joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2012 for the series’ third season, she was married to Foster and for years, she chronicled their life together in Malibu, California. Then, during Season 6, her final season as a full-time cast member, Hadid was seen preparing to move on from her split from Foster as she relocated from their mansion at the beach to a condo in Los Angeles.

Before Hadid confirmed her romance with Jingoli Jr., Hadid teased fans about her new boyfriend by referring to him as her “mystery man” in a post shared on Instagram that included a photo of the couple taking by the paparazzi in New York City.

“This much I know is true, that god blessed the broken road that lead me straight to you,” Hadid wrote in the caption of her picture.

Loading...

As for Jingoli Jr.’s thoughts on a future marriage, the Radar Online insider said that he is completely on board with the idea and noted that if things continue to go well for the couple, an engagement could happen sooner rather than later.

“Joseph is similarly minded and they have lots in common, and if it keeps up at this level you can bet they’ll be engaged before long,” the source said.

Hadid left her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills years ago and after living in a condo in Los Angeles for a short period of time, she purchased a farm in Pennsylvania, where she enjoys spending time with her many animals.