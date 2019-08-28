Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Puts On Busty Display In Impossibly Tiny Cherry Crop Top

Whether she’s in her signature swimwear, or a casual top and jeans, bikini babe Devin Brugman knows how to captivate the attention of her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

On Wednesday, August 28, the California beauty did just that with a busty new upload that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform. Devin’s post contained a trio of snaps to celebrate the growth of her bouncy, brunette locks thanks to her Briogeo hair care regimen, but it was the babe’s seriously sexy ensemble that got her fans excited.

The photos in the entrepreneur’s most recent post were staged in a large room in West Hollywood, California, where the babe found the perfect lighting to show off her the look that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. She opted for a casual pair of medium-wash denim jeans that clung to her famous curves in all of the right places, while its high-rise waistband sat just below her bellybutton to accentuate her trim waist and tight abs.

What really nabbed the eyes of her millions of fans, however, was the itty-bitty crop top she sported that left her voluptuous assets very much on display. The white, pouf-sleeved piece was adorned with an adorable pink and red cherry print that added a flirty element to the look, while its dangerously low-cut neckline turned up the heat. The daring design made for a seriously busty display and more than an eyeful of cleavage that nearly spilled over the top, while also teasing a glimpse of the lace bra she wore underneath.

Aiding in the chicness of Devin’s ensemble was a slew of accessories that brought just the right amount of bling. The babe added a stack of three gold bangles around her wrist and a statement ring, while a delicate pendant necklace fell down her exposed decolletage to draw even more attention to her bare chest. Her thick hair looked strong and healthy thanks to the new products she’s implemented into her beauty regimen and fell to perfectly frame her face that was done up with pink lipstick, a dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking facial features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Devin’s newest Instagram update with love. At the time of this writing, the steamy shots have earned more than 10,000 likes within just three hours of going live to the platform, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“That top is great on you!!!” one person wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“So gorgeous, you are perfect,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Devin has proven she looks stunning no matter what she is wearing. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the bombshell wowed her audience again yesterday while showing off her incredible figure in a plunging white bikini top that left little to the imagination and sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.