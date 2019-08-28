Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin Heats Up The Venice Film Festival Red Carpet In Sexy Black Gown

On August 27, Victoria’s Secret’s newest angel, Barbara Palvin, lit up Instagram while reminiscing about her red carpet moment at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. The designer look she rocked during that dazzling event was liked by more than 1.2 million of her 12.6 million followers while many also commented on her post.

“What I love about [Barbara] is that she has no filter. Her body is just as it should, she is gorgeous and she knows it. She doesn’t promote photoshopped bodies and instead shows the true nature of herself. She is a bright soul on the inside and that makes her shine outside as well. I simply adore her,” said one keen admirer.

“Yasssss slay queen,” stated another, less verbose fan.

On August 28, after Barbara uploaded her look for her previous Venice Film Festival appearance, the top model hit up Italy’s movie extravaganza as part of the Armani family, just like she did last year.

In fact, Barbara appeared to be very happy after having landed in her European destination. The paparazzi cameras spotted her arrival on Tuesday morning, capturing the moment. For the on-the-go shots, the 25-year-old model held a carry-on bag with a teddy bear peeking out of the luggage, revealed Just Jared Jr.

Apparently, the sexy Hungarian model with the bright blue eyes dressed down for the long flight. She opted for comfort by way of loose-fitting pants and a coordinated bomber jacket for the ride, which served her well as she hopped aboard a boat that would take her and her male companion to her the heart of the Floating City, as seen on a post from The Daily Mail.

After Barbara was settled in for the duration of her visit, she swapped her traveling outfit for a more dressy affair. Her strapless black gown garnered the gorgeous model plenty of attention on the red carpet for the 2019 Venice Film Festival’s opening ceremony.

That said and seen, the former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition “Rookie of the Year” doesn’t typically cover up nearly as much as she did on Wednesday in Italy. Her usual get-up gives up a lot more skin, like the Instagram entry she posted earlier this year while in Costa Rica.

In that shot, she rocked significant underboob from her abbreviated see-through top as she tugged at her thong underwear, pulling the white undies down to reveal a bit of a tan mark. Her free hand grasped the large branch of a local tree while her long brown hair was seen blowing in the wind.

That said, whether Barbara Palvin is modeling in Central America or walking a red carpet in Europe, this striking woman always slays with whatever ensemble she happens to be wearing.