Kailyn Lowry Slams MTV On Twitter Over New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Trailer, Says They Dropped The Ball

Kailyn Lowry isn’t a fan of the latest Teen Mom 2 trailer clip shared by MTV.

According to an August 28 report from OK! Magazine, the mother of three took to her Twitter page to react to the new sneak peek, which teased fans of the show’s “new night” and “new tantrums,” and told her followers that she believed the network truly dropped the ball.

“Who are all these random kids? Who made this trailer? Y’all dropped the ball big time,” Lowry tweeted.

Along with the longtime reality star’s message, she quoted MTV’s initial tweet, which included a video of several children, many of whom fans didn’t recognize.

Apparently, the trailer included random children crying, but also featured several of the series’ returning stars, including Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska. Needless to say, the trailer clip left a number of online fans confused about who would actually be seen in the upcoming season. Some even suggested that the show would feature an all-new cast and others wondered if MTV had mistakenly shared the trailer of a completely different series.

Although Jenelle Evans will not be seen on the upcoming new episodes of the reality series, all of the other cast members are returning and will be joined by Jade Cline, who was previously seen on MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

In May of this year, after Evans and her husband, David Eason, temporarily lost custody of their children after Eason allegedly shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, MTV confirmed they would no longer be following Evans’ story with a statement to People magazine.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” a spokesperson for the network said in the statement.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the statement concluded.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, MTV cut ties with Eason in February of last year after he went on a rant against the LGBTQ community while defending his right to bear arms. Since then, Evans had been appearing on the show with her children, including Jace and Kaiser, and her mother, Barbara Evans, who has full custody of Jace.

Lowry and her co-stars return to MTV for the new season of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday, September 10 at 8 p.m.