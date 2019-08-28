Kylie Jenner’s Strapless Denim Dress Might Be The Classiest Thing She’s Ever Worn

Kylie Jenner’s slaying style is back in the news. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may raise eyebrows with her eye-popping bikinis and barely-there outfits, but it looks like the 22-year-old can rock sheer class when she wants to. Kylie has already fronted media outlets today for attending a red carpet event in a slinky and backless white number – while that dress was a chic one, it did enter the skin-flashing territory that Kylie is so renowned for.

There’s been an update.

As The Daily Mail reports, Kylie switched her outfit up for Look Mom I Can Fly‘s after-party in Santa Monica, California. The newspaper’s photos showed Kylie in a denim getup that may well be the classiest look she’s ever pulled off. Kylie had opted for a curve-hugging finish, but something about this dress was delivering pure class. The fitted number boasted discreet white panels forming a slight corset upper, but the feel was closer to a casual version of what fans might have seen from Meghan Markle on hit TV show Suits. The dress came knee-length and completed by a bustier upper, but the hints of cleavage were the opposite of provocative.

With the swept-up locks and knotted finish that The Inquisitr documented Kylie rocking at the Netflix movie’s premiere earlier today, Kylie had maintained her hair, though.

When it comes to Kylie’s wardrobe choices, fans seem to be on the fence. While some adore this star’s tiny bras and thigh-skimming micro-dresses, others feel that the curve-flaunting goes too far. Likewise criticized is the extent to which the star will inject her wardrobe with designer logos. For some, tiny bathing suits with a thonged finish just aren’t balanced out by a Louis Vuitton towel and Gucci slides. It looks like Kylie has proven her critics wrong, though.

Kylie’s image has changed in the past 18 months. The arrival of daughter Stormi brought out a different side to Kylie, with many fans finding that motherhood suits the star. Formerly somewhat of a spoiled teenager, Kylie has now shown the world that she’s a hands-on mother as well as an incredibly successful businesswoman. Speaking to Vogue Australia about being a mom, Kylie only had good things to say.

Loading...

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum. I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.”

A leopard might never change its spots, but it looks like this one can switch it up.