Convicted Pedophile George Nader, Mueller Report Witness, Reportedly Visited Donald Trump White House 13 Times

Sex offender George Nader, who received immunity from special counsel Robert Mueller, was a frequent visitor to Donald Trump's White House, a new report says.

George Nader, one of the most shadowy figures named in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Donald Trump’s Russia ties, was a frequent visitor to Donald Trump’s White House in the early months of Trump’s term in 2017 — despite the fact that Nader was already a convicted pedophile, White House non-public visitor logs reveal, according to a new report. Nader is a “top adviser” to United Arab Emirates ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The 13 White House visits by Nader were for the purpose of meeting with Steve Bannon, then working in the White House as Trump’s “chief strategist” after running the latter stages of Trump’s campaign. The visits were discovered in the previously secret White House visitor logs by The Washington Examiner newspaper.

In August of 2016, Nader met in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr., as well as representatives from both the UAE and Saudi Arabia who at that meeting offered the assistance of their governments to help then-candidate Trump Sr. to win the presidential election, as The Inquisitr reported.

Also present at that meeting was Israeli security specialist Joel Zamel, who told Trump Jr. that his private intelligence firm Psy-Group was also on board to give Trump covert help in defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton that November. Psy Group specializes in utilizing social media and other techniques to manipulate public opinion — or as the company’s own literature calls it, “shape reality,” as The WSJ revealed.

Nader at one point posed for a picture with Trump himself.

Instead of raging against the FBI, may be President Trump should “demand the Department of Justice look into” his campaign’s relationship to Mr. George Nader, the subject of yesterday’s @nytimes article. pic.twitter.com/voukJ0FFvl — Ali H. Soufan (@Ali_H_Soufan) May 20, 2018

Following Trump’s Electoral College victory over Clinton, giving him the presidency, Nader paid Zamel $2 million, as The Inquisitr reported. The source of those funds and why Nader made the substantial payment to Zamel has not been explained.

According to the WSJ report, Zamel’s Psy Group had entered into a partnership with the United Kingdom-based data firm Cambridge Analytica, which also engineered a social media propaganda campaign in support of Trump in 2016, according to CNN. Bannon was a co-founder and original investor in Cambridge Analytica.

The 60-year-old Nader was busted again, on child pornography charges, in June of this year, according to The Daily Beast.

When investigators examined his three cell phones, they not only found sexually explicit images of children, but also text message exchanges with Saudi Arabian ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the UAE’s bin Zayed, according to a Courthouse News report.

Following the election, according to the Mueller report (which is posted online via The New York Times), Nader arranged a meeting in the remote Seychelles islands between Russian oligarch Kirill Dmitriev, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and Trump associate Erik Prince.

Founder of the paramilitary mercenary firm Blackwater, Prince is also an associate of Bannon — as well as the brother of Trump-appointed United States Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Sources close to Bannon claimed to The Washington Examiner that Bannon has no awareness of Nader’s criminal record as a pedophile, and that Bannon knew Nader only through Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who “had a long-term association with Nader,” the source said.