Hannah Palmer Blows Instagram’s Mind In Little Black Bikini

Hannah Palmer might have rocked a hot pink bikini for her recent Bang Energy promotion, but the Maxim hottie is proving that a simple shade of black will do the trick just as well. The Arizona native has taken to Instagram for a simple shot that displayed her beauty without many flourishes – as to the effect Hannah is having, well, that’s a different story.

Earlier today, Hannah updated her account. The model had been professionally photographed, but there was a carefree simplicity to her shot. The blonde was looking fierce and fabulous with a slight innocence to her as she rocked a tiny black bikini. The two-piece boasted thick-banded details from the straps forming it, but the finish wasn’t a provocative one. While fans did get a flash of cleavage, the elegance was taking center stage. That said, this sexy getup wasn’t covering much skin. Hannah’s killer waistline, flat stomach, and chest were on display, although fans may well have found themselves distracted by the blonde’s direct, piercing gaze and an almost inquisitive facial expression.

She left a simple and ultimately very beautiful caption pointing to her femininity. It looks like her fans have picked up on it: alongside the 8,700+ likes that poured in over just 20 minutes, fans seemed to have nothing but praise for Hannah’s sexy look and flawless beauty.

Hannah definitely seems to be driving up Instagram’s traffic. The model is racking up more followers with each passing day – her current following sits at 845,000. Alongside fronting Bang Energy, Hannah is also a spokesperson for KO Watches. Clearly, her not winning Maxim‘s 2018 Cover Girl prize hasn’t damaged her career.

Speaking to Maxim about what she’d do with the $25,000 prize, Hannah did reveal some entrepreneurial aspirations, per The Inquisitr.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same. Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!”

With a modeling career that seems to be skyrocketing, though, Hannah may well not have the time to open a salon. Then again, with the cash she’s netting from her endorsements, her dream may very well come true.