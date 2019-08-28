Ashley Graham Sizzles In White Lingerie, Embraces Stretch Marks In Stunning New Snapshot

Ashley Graham has been flaunting her growing baby bump on Instagram quite a lot lately. Yet, the model still finds time to post older photos of herself to showcase her work or promote brands, which is what she did on her most recent post. To the delight of her fans, Graham took to the popular social media platform on Wednesday to share a snapshot of herself in a lingerie set that puts her incredible figure on display.

The black-and-white photo shows the 31-year-old bombshell in a one-piece white lingerie set that features thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a low-cut V-neckline that helps showcase the model’s buxom physique. The piece also boasts lace details at the front, which gives the lingerie a dreamy vibe. According to the tag and caption Graham included with her post, the lingerie she is wearing is from Addition Elle. Graham also told her followers that they can get 30 percent off their purchase by using her special code.

Graham is posing against a light room as she stands with one leg in front of the other and her arm up by her head. The pose showcases her killer curves while also displaying the stretch marks on her thighs.

The post, which Graham shared with her 9 million-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 113,000 likes and upward of 300 comments within just one hour of being posted. This means that the photo will still get quite a bit more interactions as they day progresses.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the body-positive ambassador.

“Dangerous woman,” one fan chimed in, trailing the words with a bomb and a red heart emoji.

“SMOKE SHOW,” another user chimed in, following the comment with a couple of fire emoji.

“Obsessed with you. Show those tiger stripes girl!” a third fan raved.

As People pointed out, Graham — who earlier this month announced she is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin — isn’t one to hide her body’s so-called imperfections. Recently, the model shared yet another photo on Instagram in which she showcases her stretch marks as well as her pregnant belly.

Graham has been outspoken about body diversity for as long as she has been a model. As noted in a separate report by People, back in January 2017 she spoke about loving her body while flaunting cellulite and stretch marks.