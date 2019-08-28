Simon Cowell Shocks Everyone With His Wild ‘America’s Got Talent’ Outfit Choice

The longtime TV talent judge ditched his usual black and white uniform for something new.

Simon Cowell brought some color to America’s Got Talent. TV’s grumpiest judge shocked fans — and his fellow judges—by donning a bright red shirt for the MBC reality show’s live quarterfinals this week.

While Cowell has regularly worn only white, black, or grey T-shirts and sweaters dating back to his days on American Idol, the father-of-one stunned fans with his mini fashion makeover this week.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, AGT host Terry Crews zeroed in on Cowell’s surprising fashion choice during Tuesday night’s live show by noting that it reminded him of something.

“All of our judges looking amazing. Simon decided to wear the red buzzer today.”

Crews later explained to Cowell that he has just “never seen” him in something like this, echoing the thoughts of millions.

An Instagram post of the judges’ panel — which also includes Howie Mandel, Julianne Hough, and Gabrielle Union —also had fans doing a double-take.

“Last night’s live show was historical,” one fan wrote. “SIMON DIDN’T WEARED [sic] A BLACK, WHITE OR GREY SHIRT.”

“Wow Simon wears a different color of shirt other than white???!!!!” another chimed in.

“Simon with different shirts. Love it!” wrote a third AGT viewer.

“It’s very weird to see Simon in a different colored shirt,” another fan added.

Twitter fans also had a lot to say about Cowell’s red hot shirt.

Is it just me or is this the first time in history that @SimonCowell has worn a shirt that isn’t a neutral color? #agt — ???? (@MrsStonesifer) August 28, 2019

@howiemandel did someone wash @SimonCowell white shirt with his red knickers? — Donny Moore (@Donnymoore) August 28, 2019

Simon Cowell's red shirt on #agt tonight has thrown me — Sara Zafar (@sarazafar) August 28, 2019

@AGT I think there is something wrong with my TV , @SimonCowell shirt is bright , not black or white . #AGT #AmericasGotTalent — Tere Negus (@capttere) August 28, 2019

The Guardian noted in 2012 that Cowell has long been known for two “uniforms” — A black or white tee with jeans or a buttoned-down white shirt with jeans. Indeed, the music mogul has been rocking neutrals for as long as he has been on television.

While it’s unclear where he shops these days, according to The Telegraph, at one time, the longtime TV talent judge bought his plain white shirts, grey T-shirts, and black suits in bulk.

Cowell has even poked fun at his all-neutral fashion sense. In 2015, when his son Eric was just a baby, the AGT judge shared an adorable Twitter picture of him with his 15-month-old son as he poked fun at his affection for white shirts and black trousers. In the tweet, which you can see below, Cowell and his son are both dressed in black pants, but Simon is wearing a collared white shirt while baby Eric is dressed in a T-shirt.

You can see the fashion advice Simon gave his son in the sweet post below.

No Eric. I said White shirt not t shirt pic.twitter.com/9065tM6C5g — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) May 23, 2015

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.