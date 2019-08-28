Norwegian Model Frida Aasen Flaunts Fit Physique In Sports Bra & Yoga Pants

Frida Aasen is back home in New York City, and she is excited to return to her regular workout routine, as her Instagram fans will know. On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself rocking workout clothes in a post in which she asks her followers to share their favorite workouts.

In the photo, the Norwegian model is standing on a tennis court as she holds a racket in front of the camera. The 24-year-old model is wearing a black sports bra with the words “Victoria Sport” written across her chest in white. Aasen teamed her top with a pair of matching black yoga pants that sit low on her frame, leaving her toned abs on full display. In addition, the leggings hug her lower body tightly, helping showcase her hips and toned legs.

Aasen is posing with one arm behind her head as she uses the other hand to hold the tennis racket next to her left thigh. She is standing with her legs apart as she looks to her right at a point off-camera with her lips parted in a sultry way. Aasen is wearing her blonde hair up in a high ponytail that falls onto her shoulders.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Aasen shared with her more than half a million Instagram followers — had garnered upward of 26,000 likes and over 160 comments within a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to gush over her incredible figure and to engage with her caption by sharing their favorite workouts.

“I don’t know how you play but you look d**n great playing,” one user wrote.

“Loving boxing at the moment! xxx,” another user chimed in.

“Wow Frids!” a third user raved, trailing the words with a fire emoji.

“Working out at night is the best! Love tennis,” yet another fan added to the conversation, following the comment with a tennis ball emoji.

In an interview with The Daily Front Row from June 2018, Aasen opened up about her own workout routine, pointing out how she stays in shape.

“I do Pilates at SLT. It’s so tough! I like SoulCycle, too. I love the hip-hop-themed rides; they’re my favorite. I just did one that was about the evolution of Rihanna. It was incredible,” Aasen told the magazine last year.