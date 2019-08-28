Amber Rose, 8-Months Pregnant, Spreads Legs In Bikini Bottoms & Cropped Top

Amber Rose is just about ready to give birth to her second child. At eight-months pregnant, she doesn’t have far to go before she welcomes another baby into the world. On Wednesday, she updated her Instagram with a risqué post that showed just how pregnant she actually is.

In the snap, Rose sat in a chair wearing a pair of red-and-white cheetah-print bikini bottoms. She also wore a matching T-shirt that was rolled up and knotted just beneath her breasts for a cropped-top look. She sat with her legs spread apart with her hands on her knees. Her pregnant belly was on full display in the photo, as well as her ample hips. Rose’s trademark short hair was dark, and she wore a full face of makeup that featured red lipstick that matched her outfit. Her long nails were painted pink, and she wore a pair of large hoop earrings to accessorize the look.

The post generated a variety of responses. Some of the model’s fans thought she looked amazing. One follower told Rose that pregnancy looked good on her, while another praised her.

“I don’t know about you but I never looked this damn glamorous at 8mos preggo,” one fan said.

“Powerful image. Gone is the idea of woman as weak vessels for male enjoyment. This is a woman who fully embodies her body and her personal power. This is the direct opposite of the myth of fragility of pregnancy,It is the Power of Goddess creator. Love it,” one fan said.

But other followers were not too sure about the look.

“Wow yal really think thats cute smh no morality in society anymore,” one follower wrote.

“Ummm respect that gift in your belly girl why you so raunchy,” said another.

One follower said the photo looked “weird,” and another said he felt “bad for the kid.”

Others wondered who might be the father of the child.

According to TMZ, the father of the baby is Alexander Edwards, who told one of the news outlet’s reporters that sex with Rose while she was pregnant was “fire.”

The post was a hit among the model’s 18.8 million followers. Within 45 minutes of going live, it raked in over 253,000 likes and more than 3,700 comments.

Rose hasn’t shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram since the middle of July, where she showed her bare pregnant belly in a video.

Fans wanting to keep up with Rose’s pregnancy can follow her Instagram account.